"The Rolling Stones: Live At The Wiltern" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP

Die Rolling Stones veröffentlichen am 08.03.2024 "Live at Wiltern" auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP. Die Live-Aufnahme aus dem Los Angeles Wiltern Theater von der Licks Tour 2002/2003 enthält auch viele seltener gespielte Klassiker aus dem Repertoire der Rolling Stones. "The Rolling Stones: Live At The Wiltern" erscheint als 3 LP, 2 CD, 2 CD + Bluray und 2 CD + DVD-Set. Die LP-Version wird auch in einer limitierten "Bronze & Black Swirl Vinyl"-Edition erhältlich sein.

Im Februar erscheint außerdem die zweite "Singles"-Box der Rolling Stones.

Tracklist

Blu-ray Disc

Jumpin’ Jack Flash Live With Me Neighbours Hand of Fate No Expectations Beast of Burden Stray Cat Blues Dance, Part 1 Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (with Solomon Burke) That’s How Strong My Love Is Going To A Go-Go Thru And Thru You Don’t Have To Mean It Can’t You Hear Me Knocking Rock Me Baby Bitch Honky Tonk Women Start Me Up Brown Sugar Tumbling Dice

CD 1

Jumpin’ Jack Flash Live With Me Neighbours Hand of Fate No Expectations Beast of Burden Stray Cat Blues Dance, Part 1 Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (with Solomon Burke) That’s How Strong My Love Is Going To A Go-Go Band Introductions



CD 2

Thru And Thru You Don’t Have To Mean It Can’t You Hear Me Knocking Rock Me Baby Bitch Honky Tonk Women Start Me Up Brown Sugar Tumbling Dice

