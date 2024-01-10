"The Rolling Stones: Live At The Wiltern" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP
Die Rolling Stones veröffentlichen am 08.03.2024 "Live at Wiltern" auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP. Die Live-Aufnahme aus dem Los Angeles Wiltern Theater von der Licks Tour 2002/2003 enthält auch viele seltener gespielte Klassiker aus dem Repertoire der Rolling Stones. "The Rolling Stones: Live At The Wiltern" erscheint als 3 LP, 2 CD, 2 CD + Bluray und 2 CD + DVD-Set. Die LP-Version wird auch in einer limitierten "Bronze & Black Swirl Vinyl"-Edition erhältlich sein.
Im Februar erscheint außerdem die zweite "Singles"-Box der Rolling Stones.
Tracklist
Blu-ray Disc
- Jumpin’ Jack Flash
- Live With Me
- Neighbours
- Hand of Fate
- No Expectations
- Beast of Burden
- Stray Cat Blues
- Dance, Part 1
- Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (with Solomon Burke)
- That’s How Strong My Love Is
- Going To A Go-Go
- Thru And Thru
- You Don’t Have To Mean It
- Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
- Rock Me Baby
- Bitch
- Honky Tonk Women
- Start Me Up
- Brown Sugar
- Tumbling Dice
CD 1
- Jumpin’ Jack Flash
- Live With Me
- Neighbours
- Hand of Fate
- No Expectations
- Beast of Burden
- Stray Cat Blues
- Dance, Part 1
- Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (with Solomon Burke)
- That’s How Strong My Love Is
- Going To A Go-Go
- Band Introductions
CD 2
- Thru And Thru
- You Don’t Have To Mean It
- Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
- Rock Me Baby
- Bitch
- Honky Tonk Women
- Start Me Up
- Brown Sugar
- Tumbling Dice
