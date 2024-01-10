News

"The Rolling Stones: Live At The Wiltern" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP

10.01.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Die Rolling Stones veröffentlichen am 08.03.2024 "Live at Wiltern" auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP. Die Live-Aufnahme aus dem Los Angeles Wiltern Theater von der Licks Tour 2002/2003 enthält auch viele seltener gespielte Klassiker aus dem Repertoire der Rolling Stones. "The Rolling Stones: Live At The Wiltern" erscheint als 3 LP, 2 CD, 2 CD + Bluray und 2 CD + DVD-Set. Die LP-Version wird auch in einer limitierten "Bronze & Black Swirl Vinyl"-Edition erhältlich sein.

Im Februar erscheint außerdem die zweite "Singles"-Box der Rolling Stones.

Tracklist

Blu-ray Disc

  1. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
  2. Live With Me
  3. Neighbours
  4. Hand of Fate
  5. No Expectations
  6. Beast of Burden
  7. Stray Cat Blues
  8. Dance, Part 1
  9. Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (with Solomon Burke)
  10. That’s How Strong My Love Is
  11. Going To A Go-Go
  12. Thru And Thru
  13. You Don’t Have To Mean It
  14. Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
  15. Rock Me Baby
  16. Bitch
  17. Honky Tonk Women
  18. Start Me Up
  19. Brown Sugar
  20. Tumbling Dice

CD 1

  1. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
  2. Live With Me
  3. Neighbours
  4. Hand of Fate
  5. No Expectations
  6. Beast of Burden
  7. Stray Cat Blues
  8. Dance, Part 1
  9. Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (with Solomon Burke)
  10. That’s How Strong My Love Is
  11. Going To A Go-Go
  12. Band Introductions

CD 2

  1. Thru And Thru
  2. You Don’t Have To Mean It
  3. Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
  4. Rock Me Baby
  5. Bitch
  6. Honky Tonk Women
  7. Start Me Up
  8. Brown Sugar
  9. Tumbling Dice

