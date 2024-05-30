News

"The Police: Synchronicity" erscheint als "Super Deluxe Limited Edition" auf CD & Vinyl-LP

Universal veröffentlicht "The Police: Synchronicity" in zwei neuen "Super Deluxe Limited Editionen" auf CD & LP. Das letzte Studio-Album der Band von Sting, Andy Summers und Stewart Copeland aus dem Jahr 1983 mit Hits wie "Every Breath You Take", "King of Pain" und "Wrapped Around Your Finger" wurde in den Abbey Road Studios remastert und erscheint als 6 CD bzw. 4 LP-Boxset mit zahlreichen Bonus-Tracks, alternativen Mixen, Instrumental-Versionen und einem Live-Konzert (nur CD) sowie einem 64-seitigen Hardover-Buch mit Infos und Bildern.

Die beiden "The Police - Synchronicity"-Sondereditionen sollen ab dem 12.07.2024 im Handel erhältlich sein. Zeitgleich erscheinen noch eine einfachere "Deluxe Edition"-Doppel-CD mit einzelnen Bonus-Tracks sowie eine Picture Disc-LP mit alternativer Titel-Reihenfolge.

Tracklisting

CD 1 – The Original Album (Remastered) The original 11-track CD tracklisting

Synchronicity I Walking In Your Footsteps O My God Mother Miss Gradenko Synchronicity II Every Breath You Take King Of Pain Wrapped Around Your Finger Tea In The Sahara Murder By Numbers

CD 2 – B-Sides / Bonus Tracks Comprehensive collection of all the relevant contemporaneous B-sides and singles bonus tracks.

Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981) Someone To Talk To Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979) I Burn For You Once Upon A Daydream Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Every Breath You Take (Backing Track) Roxanne (Backing Track) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Every Bomb You Make Walking On The Moon (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Hole In My Life (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) One World (Not Three) (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Invisible Sun (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2rd November 1983) Murder By Numbers (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2rd November 1983) Walking In Your Footsteps (Derangement) Tea In The Sahara (Derangement)

CD 3 – Unreleased (Part 1) 17 previously unreleased alternate takes, out-takes, instrumentals and demo recordings.

Synchronicity I (Demo) Synchronicity I (Alternate Mix) Synchronicity I (Instrumental) Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Version) Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Mix) O My God (Demo) O My God (Outtake) O My God (OBX Version) O My God (Alternate Mix) Mother (Alternate Version) Mother (Instrumental) Miss Gradenko (Alternate Mix) Synchronicity II (Demo) Synchronicity II (Outtake) Synchronicity II (Extended Version) Synchronicity II (Alternate Mix) Synchronicity II (Instrumental)

CD 4 – Unreleased (Part 2) A further 19 previously unreleased alternate takes, out-takes, instrumentals and demo recordings.

Every Breath You Take (Demo) Every Breath You Take (Outtake) Every Breath You Take (Alternate Mix) King Of Pain (Demo) King Of Pain (Alternate Version) King Of Pain (Alternate Mix) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Demo) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Alternate Mix) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Instrumental) Tea In The Sahara (Demo) Tea In The Sahara (Alternate Mix) Murder By Numbers (Demo) I'm Blind (Demo) Loch Ragged Man Goodbye Tomorrow Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Outtake) Three Steps To Heaven Rock And Roll Music

CD 5 – Live Pt. 1 - Unreleased

Synchronicity I (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) Synchronicity II (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) Walking In Your Footsteps (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) Message In A Bottle (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) Walking On The Moon (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) O My God (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) Spirits In the Material World (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

CD 6 – Live Pt. 2 - Unreleased Features the 19-track live concert recording from the Oakland Coliseum, California in September 1983.

Hole In My Life (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) Invisible Sun (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) One World (Not Three) (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) King Of Pain (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) Don't Stand So Close To Me (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) Murder By Numbers (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) Every Breath You Take (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) Roxanne (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983) Can't Stand Losing You (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

