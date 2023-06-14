News

"The Flash" jetzt im Kino und bald auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc + Steelbook

Warner veröffentlicht "The Flash" im Herbst zum Kauf auf Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc und DVD. Der erste "The Flash"-Solo-Film aus dem DC Universe von Andy Muschietti mit Ezra Miller und dem Comeback von Michael Keaton als "Batman" läuft ab dem 15.06.2023 in den deutschen Kinos und dürfte somit um den Oktober herum auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen.

Direkt zum Kinostart ist das DC-Abenteuer bereits fürs Heimkino vorbestellbar - bei Amazon als Steelbook auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.

Ab dem 15.06.2023 ist auch "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" fürs Heimkino auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erhältlich.

The Flash (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Bild: 1,90:1

Ton:

Anzeige

Englisch: Dolby Atmos

Deutsch: ?

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch

Bonus-Material: ?

The Flash (Blu-ray Disc)

Bild: 1,90:1

Ton:

Englisch: Dolby ?

Deutsch: Dolby ?

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch

Anzeige



Bonus-Material: ?

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.