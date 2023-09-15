News

"The Expendables 4" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar

"The Expendables 4" (Expend4bles) ist jetzt bei Amazon als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und einfache Ultra HD Blu-ray vorbestellbar. Der von Scott Waugh inszenierte vierte Teil der Action-Reihe mit Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia und Tony Jaa soll am 21.09.2023 in den deutschen Kinos starten und voraussichtlich am 22.12.2023 fürs Heimkino erscheinen.

bereits erhältlich:

