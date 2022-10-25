News

"The Bodyguard"-Soundtrack erscheint als limitierte "Red Vinyl"-Edition

Sony veröffentlicht den Soundtrack von "The Bodyguard" mit Whitney Houston im November als LP. Die schwarze Standard-Ausgabe kommt am 18.11.2022 in den Handel. Für den 27.01.2023 ist außerdem eine limitierte "Red Vinyl"-Sonderedition geplant.

Bereits jetzt ist außerdem das Album "Whitney Houston: I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard" auf CD und LP erhältlich. Dieses enthält neben den Film-Versionen der Whitney Houston-Songs auch noch alternative Mixe sowie verschiedene Live-Aufnahmen.

