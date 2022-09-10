News

"The Beatles - Revolver" erscheint als "Super Deluxe Edition" auf CD/LP und mit neuem Dolby Atmos-Mix

Das Beatles-Album "Revolver" erscheint im Oktober in mehreren neuen Sondereditionen auf CD und LP. Das Album aus dem Jahr 1966 wurde von Giles Martin und Sam Okell neu in Stereo und mit Dolby Atmos abgemischt und erscheint am 28.10.2022.

Die "Super Deluxe Editionen" enthalten auf fünf Discs u.a. zahlreiche alternative Versionen und Demos der einzelnen Songs. Außerdem gibt es eine EP mit den beiden Songs "Paperback Writer" und "Rain" sowie ein 100 Seiten umfassendes Begleitbuch. Auch die Original Mono-Abmischungen sind bei den "Super Deluxe Editionen" mit dabei.

Die Dolby Atmos-Version von "Revolver" erscheint nur in digitaler Form. Eine Blu-ray Disc ist nicht geplant. Das Album wird digital auch im Hi Res Audio-Format mit 96kHz/24-bit erhältlich sein.

Die einfachen CD und LP-Neuveröffentlichungen von "Revolver" enthalten jeweils den neuen Stereo-Mix.

Revolver Special Edition (Super Deluxe): 63 tracks

Digital Audio Collection (stereo & hi res 96kHz/24-bit stereo + mono + Dolby Atmos

SUPER DELUXE [5CD + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase | digital audio collection]

CD1: Revolver (New stereo mix)

1: Taxman

2: Eleanor Rigby

3: I’m Only Sleeping

4: Love You To

5: Here, There And Everywhere

6: Yellow Submarine

7: She Said She Said

8: Good Day Sunshine

9: And Your Bird Can Sing

10: For No One

11: Doctor Robert

12: I Want To Tell You

13: Got To Get You Into My Life

14: Tomorrow Never Knows

CD2: Sessions One

1: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)

3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version) – Take 5

4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Unnumbered mix - mono

5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Take 8

6: Love You To (Take 1) - mono

7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal) - mono

8: Love You To (Take 7)

9: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2) – Backing track – mono

10: Rain (Take 5 – Actual speed)

11: Rain (Take 5 – Slowed down for master tape)

12: Doctor Robert (Take 7)

13: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2

14: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2 (giggling)

CD3: Sessions Two

1: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version) – Take 5

2: Taxman (Take 11)

3: I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment) - mono

4: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono

5: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 5) - mono

6: I’m Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)

7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)

8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

9: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track

10: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 1) - mono

11: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 2) – mono

12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)

13: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)

14: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)

15: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

16: She Said She Said (John’s demo) - mono

17: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal

CD4: Revolver (Original mono master)

Album tracklist (same as above)

CD5: Revolver EP

1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)

2: Rain (New stereo mix)

3: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)

4: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)

SUPER DELUXE VINYL [limited edition 4LP+7-inch EP + 100-page hardbound book in slipcase]

LP One: Revolver (New stereo mix)

Side 1

1: Taxman

2: Eleanor Rigby

3: I’m Only Sleeping

4: Love You To

5: Here, There And Everywhere

6: Yellow Submarine

7: She Said She Said

Side 2

1: Good Day Sunshine

2: And Your Bird Can Sing

3: For No One

4: Doctor Robert

5: I Want To Tell You

6: Got To Get You Into My Life

7: Tomorrow Never Knows

LP Two: Sessions One

Side 1

1: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

2: Tomorrow Never Knows (Mono mix RM 11)

3: Got To Get You Into My Life (First version) – Take 5

4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Unnumbered mix - mono

5: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version) – Take 8

6: Love You To (Take 1) - mono

7: Love You To (Unnumbered rehearsal) - mono

Side 2

1: Love You To (Take 7)

2: Paperback Writer (Takes 1 and 2) – Backing track – mono

3: Rain (Take 5 – Actual speed)

4: Rain (Take 5 – Slowed down for master tape)

5: Doctor Robert (Take 7)

6: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2

7: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) – Take 2 (giggling)

LP Three: Sessions Two

Side 1

1: And Your Bird Can Sing (Second version) – Take 5

2: Taxman (Take 11)

3: I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal fragment) - mono

4: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono

5: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 5) - mono

6: I’m Only Sleeping (Mono mix RM1)

7: Eleanor Rigby (Speech before Take 2)

8: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

Side 2

1: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track

2: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 1) - mono

3: Yellow Submarine (Songwriting work tape – Part 2) – mono

4: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)

5: Yellow Submarine (Highlighted sound effects)

6: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)

7: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

8: She Said She Said (John’s demo) - mono

9: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal

LP Four: Revolver (Original mono master)

Album tracklist (same as above)

Revolver EP (7-inch vinyl)

Side 1

1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)

2: Rain (New stereo mix)

Side 2

1: Paperback Writer (Original mono mix remastered)

2: Rain (Original mono mix remastered)

DELUXE [2CD in digipak with 40-page booklet]

CD 1: Revolver (New stereo mix)

CD 2: Sessions

1: Paperback Writer (New stereo mix)

2: Rain (New stereo mix)

3: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

4: Got To Get You Into My Life (Early mix)

5: Love You To (Take 7)

6: Doctor Robert (Take 7)

7: And Your Bird Can Sing (First version) Take 2

8: Taxman (Take 11)

9: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 2) - mono

10: Eleanor Rigby (Take 2)

11: For No One (Take 10) – Backing track

12: Yellow Submarine (Take 4 before sound effects)

13: I Want To Tell You (Speech and Take 4)

14: Here, There And Everywhere (Take 6)

15: She Said She Said (Take 15) – Backing track rehearsal

STANDARD [1CD | digital | 1LP vinyl | limited edition 1LP picture disc vinyl]

Revolver (New stereo mix)

