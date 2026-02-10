"The Alan Parsons Project"-Alben erscheinen als "Expanded Edition"-CDs und "Half-Speed-Remaster"-Vinyl LP-Editionen
Cooking Vinyl veröffentlicht drei Alben von "The Alan Parsons Project" als neue "Expanded Editionen" mit weiteren Aufnahmen auf CD sowie als "Half-Speed Remaster"-Schallplatten mit 33 RPM und als "Audiophile Edition" 45 RPM Doppel-LPs. Dabei handelt es sich um die Alben "The Turn Of A Friendly Card" (1980), "Eye in the Sky" (1982) und "Ammonia Avenue" (1983). Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 27.03.2026 geplant. Bei jpc.de sind die Vinyl-Editionen auch in verschiedenen Farb-Varianten erhältlich.
"Eye in the Sky" erscheint am 15.05.2026 auch als Pure Audio Blu-ray mit Dolby Atmos.
- The Alan Parsons Project - The Turn Of A Friendly Card Expanded Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - The Turn Of A Friendly Card 33 RPM Half Speed Remaster [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - The Turn Of A Friendly Card 33 RPM Clear Vinyl Half Speed Remaster [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - The Turn Of A Friendly Card 33 RPM Yellow Vinyl Half Speed Remaster [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - The Turn Of A Friendly Card 45 RPM Half Speed Remaster [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky Expanded Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 33 RPM Half Speed Remaster [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 33 RPM Clear Vinyl Half Speed Remaster [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 33 RPM Red Vinyl Half Speed Remaster [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 45 RPM Half Speed Remaster [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Ammonia Avenue Expanded Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Ammonia Avenue 33 RPM Half Speed Remaster [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Ammonia Avenue 33 RPM Clear Vinyl Half Speed Remaster [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Ammonia Avenue 45 RPM Half Speed Remaster [LP] bei jpc.de
"The Turn Of A Friendly Card" wurde auch bereits auf Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht.
- The Alan Parsons Project - The Turn Of A Friendly Card [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - The Turn Of A Friendly Card [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - The Turn Of A Friendly Card - Deluxe Edition [CD/Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - The Turn Of A Friendly Card - Deluxe Edition [CD/Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- The Alan Parsons Project - I Robot [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - I Robot [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - I Robot Super Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD/LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - I Robot Expanded Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - I Robot Half Speed Remaster [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - I Robot HSR Clear Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - I Robot HSR Yellow Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - I Robot Expanded Edition [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - I Robot Half Speed Remaster [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Pyramid [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Pyramid Audiophile Edition [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Pyramid Super Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD/LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Pyramid Remastered Expanded [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Pyramid Clear Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Pyramid Transparent Blue Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Pyramid Remastered Expanded [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Alan Parsons Project - Pyramid Clear Vinyl [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Alan Parsons Live (Best of) [CD] bei jpc.de
- Alan Parsons Live (Best of) [LP] bei jpc.de
- Alan Parsons Live (Best of) Translucent Blue [LP] bei jpc.de
- Alan Parsons Live (Best of) [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Alan Parsons Live (Best of) [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Alan Parsons Live (Best of) Translucent Blue [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Alan Parsons Project: The Complete Albums Collection [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Alan Parsons Project: The Complete Albums Collection [CD] bei jpc.de