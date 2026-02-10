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"The Alan Parsons Project"-Alben erscheinen als "Expanded Edition"-CDs und "Half-Speed-Remaster"-Vinyl LP-Editionen

Cooking Vinyl veröffentlicht drei Alben von "The Alan Parsons Project" als neue "Expanded Editionen" mit weiteren Aufnahmen auf CD sowie als "Half-Speed Remaster"-Schallplatten mit 33 RPM und als "Audiophile Edition" 45 RPM Doppel-LPs. Dabei handelt es sich um die Alben "The Turn Of A Friendly Card" (1980), "Eye in the Sky" (1982) und "Ammonia Avenue" (1983). Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 27.03.2026 geplant. Bei jpc.de sind die Vinyl-Editionen auch in verschiedenen Farb-Varianten erhältlich.

"Eye in the Sky" erscheint am 15.05.2026 auch als Pure Audio Blu-ray mit Dolby Atmos.

"The Turn Of A Friendly Card" wurde auch bereits auf Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht.

bereits erhältlich: