"Talking Heads: 77" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl-LP (Update)
Rhino veröffentlicht "Talking Heads: 77" als "Super Deluxe Edition" mit drei CDs und Blu-ray Disc in einem 80-seitigen Hardcover-Buch. Neben dem Original-Album sind in dem Set noch zusätzliche Songs, alternative Aufnahmen und ein Live-Konzert aus dem Jahr 1977 zu finden.
Die Blu-ray Disc enthält das Album mit Dolby Atmos, 5.1 und Hi Res Stereo-Mix. Neben dem Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set wird "Talking Heads: 77" auch als Doppel-LP neu aufgelegt. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 08.11.2024 geplant.
Update: Das Blu-ray/CD-Set ist jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar.
Tracklisting Talking Heads: 77
CD1: Original Album
Uh-Oh, Love Comes to Town
New Feeling
Tentative Decisions
Happy Day
Who Is It?
No Compassion
The Book I Read
Don’t Worry About the Government
First Week/Last Week… Carefree
Psycho Killer
Pulled Up
CD2: Outtakes/Alternates/Rarities
Sugar on My Tongue
I Want to Live
(Love Goes To) Building On Fire
I Wish You Wouldn’t Say That
Psycho Killer (Acoustic)
Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town (Alternate Pop Version)
New Feeling (Alternate Pop Version)
Pulled Up (Alternate Pop Version) [Previously Unreleased]
Stay Hungry (1977 Version)
First Week/Last Week… Carefree (Acoustic)
I Feel It in My Heart
Psycho Killer (Alternate Version) [Previously Unreleased]
CD3: Live
(Love Goes To) Building On Fire (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]
Don’t Worry About the Government (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]
Take Me to the River (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]
The Book I Read (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]
New Feeling (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]
A Clean Break (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]
No Compassion (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]
Thank You for Sending Me an Angel (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]
Who Is It? (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]
Pulled Up (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]
Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]
Psycho Killer (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]
Stay Hungry (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]
Blu-Ray:
Atmos Mix of Talking Heads: 77
5.1 Mix of Talking Heads: 77
Hi-Resolution Stereo of Talking Heads: 77
