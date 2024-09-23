News

"Talking Heads: 77" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl-LP (Update)

Rhino veröffentlicht "Talking Heads: 77" als "Super Deluxe Edition" mit drei CDs und Blu-ray Disc in einem 80-seitigen Hardcover-Buch. Neben dem Original-Album sind in dem Set noch zusätzliche Songs, alternative Aufnahmen und ein Live-Konzert aus dem Jahr 1977 zu finden.

Die Blu-ray Disc enthält das Album mit Dolby Atmos, 5.1 und Hi Res Stereo-Mix. Neben dem Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set wird "Talking Heads: 77" auch als Doppel-LP neu aufgelegt. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 08.11.2024 geplant.

Update: Das Blu-ray/CD-Set ist jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar.

Am 27.09. erscheint außerdem "Stop Making Sense" auf Blu-ray Disc.

Tracklisting Talking Heads: 77

Anzeige

CD1: Original Album

Uh-Oh, Love Comes to Town

New Feeling

Tentative Decisions

Happy Day

Who Is It?

No Compassion

The Book I Read

Don’t Worry About the Government

First Week/Last Week… Carefree

Psycho Killer

Pulled Up

CD2: Outtakes/Alternates/Rarities

Sugar on My Tongue

I Want to Live

(Love Goes To) Building On Fire

I Wish You Wouldn’t Say That

Psycho Killer (Acoustic)

Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town (Alternate Pop Version)

New Feeling (Alternate Pop Version)

Pulled Up (Alternate Pop Version) [Previously Unreleased]

Stay Hungry (1977 Version)

First Week/Last Week… Carefree (Acoustic)

I Feel It in My Heart

Psycho Killer (Alternate Version) [Previously Unreleased]

CD3: Live

(Love Goes To) Building On Fire (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

Don’t Worry About the Government (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

Take Me to the River (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

The Book I Read (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

New Feeling (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

A Clean Break (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

No Compassion (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

Thank You for Sending Me an Angel (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

Who Is It? (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

Pulled Up (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

Psycho Killer (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

Stay Hungry (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77) [Previously Unreleased]

Anzeige

Blu-Ray:

Atmos Mix of Talking Heads: 77

5.1 Mix of Talking Heads: 77

Hi-Resolution Stereo of Talking Heads: 77

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.