"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" ab Mai bei Disney+

Lucasfilm hat den Start von "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" bei Disney+ angekündigt. Die erste Staffel der Animations-Serie soll ebenso wie "Star Wars: Visions Volume 2" zum "Star Wars Day" am 04.05.2023 bei Disney+ starten.

Set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Bereits am 01.03.2023 soll die dritte "Mandalorian"-Staffel bei Disney+ starten.

