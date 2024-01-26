Sony, StudioCanal & Plaion Pictures 4K & Blu-ray-Neuheiten im April
Plaion Pictures hat die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten für den April vorgestellt, die neben den eigenen Titeln auch ebenfalls mit vertriebene Filme von Sony und StudioCanal umfassen. Neben Neuheiten wie "The Wandering Earth II" sind auch einige Klassiker wie "Die Reise ins Ich" und 4K-Premieren von "The Raid" und "The Straight Story" dabei:
11.04.2024
- Greystoke - Die Legende von Tarzan - Mediabook [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Die Reise ins Ich - Steelbook [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
18.04.2024
- The Straight Story - Eine wahre Geschichte [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- The Straight Story - Eine wahre Geschichte [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
25.04.2024
- The Raid - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- The Wandering Earth II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- The Wandering Earth II [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Rebirth - Die Apocalypse beginnt - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Rebirth - Die Apocalypse beginnt [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Redemption Day [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Klauen wir gleich die ganze Bank [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Hachiko - Eine Freundschaft für die Ewigkeit! [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Wo die Lüge hinfällt [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Django - Unbarmherzig wie die Sonne [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Das Mädchen mit den schwarzen Strümpfen [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Die fünf Gefürchteten - Mediabook A [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Die fünf Gefürchteten - Mediabook B [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
Im März sind außerdem die folgenden Neuheiten geplant:
07.03.2024
- SAW X - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- SAW X [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- SAW X [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- One from the Heart - Reprise - Collector´s Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- One from the Heart - Reprise - Collector´s Edition [Blu-ray] im Plaion Sop
- Ghost Dog - Der Weg des Samurai [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
14.03.2024
- Stand by Me - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Die Kanonen von Navarone - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Godzilla (1998) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Dune - Der Wüstenplanet - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
28.03.2024
- Harte Ziele - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] (Plaion Shop exklusiv)
- God's Army - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] (Plaion Shop exklusiv)
- MacGyver - Die komplette Serie [Blu-ray] (Plaion Shop exklusiv)
- Die City-Cobra - Mediabook [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Kinder des Zorns (Stephen King) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Kinder des Zorns (Stephen King) [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Der tödliche Freund - Mediabook [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Firenado (Blu-ray)
- On Fire - Der Feuersturm (Blu-ray)
- Double Game (Blu-ray)
- Bloody Marie - Eine Frau mit Biss - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Jump - Sprung in die Ewigkeit (Blu-ray)
- The Lost Talisman - Die Geister, die ich rief (Blu-ray)
Alle Neuheiten sind bereits im Vorbesteller-Bereich des Plaion Shops vorbestellbar und dürften mit Ausnahme der exklusiv im Direktvertrieb verkauften Titel zeitnah auch bei weiteren Händlern auftauchen.
