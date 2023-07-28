News
Sony: "Resident Evil: Death Island" bald auf Blu-ray Disc
28.07.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Sony veröffentlicht "Resident Evil: Death Island" voraussichtlich am 19.10.2023 auf Blu-ray Disc.
Der japanische Animationsfilm erzählt die Geschichte eines Zombie-Ausbruchs in San Francisco, dessen Ursprung zur ehemaligen Gefangeneninsel Alcatraz führt, auf der ein Erkundungsteam eine Spur des Horrors entdeckt.
Die Blu-ray Disc wird voraussichtlich mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of-Featurettes und eine Bildergalerie geplant.
bereits erhältlich:
- Resident Evil 1-6 Mediabook Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Resident Evil 1-6 Mediabook Cover C [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Resident Evil 1-6 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Resident Evil 1-6 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Resident Evil [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Resident Evil: Extinction [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Resident Evil: Afterlife [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Resident Evil: Retribution [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Resident Evil [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Resident Evil: Extinction [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Resident Evil: Afterlife [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Resident Evil: Retribution [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.