News

Sony: "Resident Evil: Death Island" bald auf Blu-ray Disc

28.07.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Sony veröffentlicht "Resident Evil: Death Island" voraussichtlich am 19.10.2023 auf Blu-ray Disc.

Der japanische Animationsfilm erzählt die Geschichte eines Zombie-Ausbruchs in San Francisco, dessen Ursprung zur ehemaligen Gefangeneninsel Alcatraz führt, auf der ein Erkundungsteam eine Spur des Horrors entdeckt.

Die Blu-ray Disc wird voraussichtlich mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of-Featurettes und eine Bildergalerie geplant.

bereits erhältlich:


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
  ZURÜCK