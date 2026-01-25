News

"Rush - Grace Under Pressure" erscheint als "Super Deluxe Edition" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Rush veröffentlichen im April ihr Album "Grace Under Pressure" aus dem Jahr 1984 in einer "Super Deluxe Edition" als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set und Blu-ray Disc/LP-Set inklusive dem Konzertmitschnitt „Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live in Toronto 1984“, einem remasterten Stereo-Mix des Original-Albums sowie einen neuen Stereo-Mix von Terry Brown. Die Blu-ray Disc enthält neben dem Konzertvideo das Studioalbum in Dolby Atmos & 5.1, den neuen Album-Mix und 4 Musikvideos.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 13.03.2026 geplant.

bereits erhältlich:

