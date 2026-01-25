News
"Rush - Grace Under Pressure" erscheint als "Super Deluxe Edition" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
26.01.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Rush veröffentlichen im April ihr Album "Grace Under Pressure" aus dem Jahr 1984 in einer "Super Deluxe Edition" als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set und Blu-ray Disc/LP-Set inklusive dem Konzertmitschnitt „Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live in Toronto 1984“, einem remasterten Stereo-Mix des Original-Albums sowie einen neuen Stereo-Mix von Terry Brown. Die Blu-ray Disc enthält neben dem Konzertvideo das Studioalbum in Dolby Atmos & 5.1, den neuen Album-Mix und 4 Musikvideos.
Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 13.03.2026 geplant.
- Rush - Grace Under Pressure - Super Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Rush - Grace Under Pressure - Super Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/LP] bei Amazon.de
- Rush - Grace Under Pressure - Super Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Rush - Grace Under Pressure - Super Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/LP] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Rush - Signals - Super Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/CD/2LP/7"] bei Amazon.de
- Rush - Signals - Picture Vinyl [2LP] bei Amazon.de
- Rush - Signals - Super Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/CD/2LP/7"] bei jpc.de
- Rush - Signals - Picture Vinyl [2LP] bei jpc.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.