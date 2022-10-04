News

"Reservoir Dogs" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook für 33,99 EUR bei Amazon

04.10.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Amazon.de bietet das "Reservoir Dogs" Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook jetzt für 33,99 EUR zur Vorbestellung an:

Reservoir Dogs (Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Bild: 2,35:1 (Dolby Vision & HDR10)

Sprachen/Ton: Deutsch, Englisch (5.1 DTS-HD MA), Deutsch (2.0 DTS-HD MA)

Untertitel: Deutsch

EXTRAS

  • Geschnittene Szenen
  • Doku: „Playing It Fast and Loose“
  • Featurette: „Profiling the Reservoir Dogs“
