News
"Reservoir Dogs" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook für 33,99 EUR bei Amazon
04.10.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon.de bietet das "Reservoir Dogs" Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook jetzt für 33,99 EUR zur Vorbestellung an:
Reservoir Dogs (Ultra HD Blu-ray)
Bild: 2,35:1 (Dolby Vision & HDR10)
Sprachen/Ton: Deutsch, Englisch (5.1 DTS-HD MA), Deutsch (2.0 DTS-HD MA)
Untertitel: Deutsch
EXTRAS
- Geschnittene Szenen
- Doku: „Playing It Fast and Loose“
- Featurette: „Profiling the Reservoir Dogs“
