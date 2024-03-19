"Queen: Rock Montreal + Live Aid" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc bei Amazon vorbestellbar
Mercury veröffentlicht "Queen: Rock Montreal + Live Aid" am 10.05.2024 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc sowie als Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Set. Alle Versionen sind jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar:
Auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray werden "Queen Rock Montreal" und "Live Aid" mit Dolby Atmos-Sound sowie DTS HD MA 5.1 und PCM Stereo präsentiert. Jeweils auf der ersten Disc wird "Rock Montreal" im Vollbildformat zu sehen sein. Auf der zweiten Disc wird das Konzert im Breitbildformat gezeigt und durch ein Featurette mit einem Blick hinter die Kulissen für die Proben von Live Aid und ein Interview ergänzt. Außerdem gibt es zu "Queen Rock Montreal" einen Audio-Kommentar von Brian May und Roger Taylor.
Tracklisting
4K – Disc 1
Queen Rock Montreal (Full Frame Version) SDR/HDR
Queen Rock Montreal Commentary from Brian May & Roger Taylor
Live Aid:
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Radio Ga Ga
- Hammer To Fall
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love
- We Will Rock You
- We Are The Champions
- Is This The World We Created…?
4K Disc 2
Queen Rock Montreal (Widescreen Version) SDR/HDR
