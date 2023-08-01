Pet Shop Boys bieten Blu-ray-Ersatz für "Smash: The Singles 1985-2020"-Set an
Die Pet Shop Boys haben im Juni eine Sammlung ihrer Hits aus den Jahren 1985 - 2020 auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD & Vinyl veröffentlicht. Die "Pet Shop Boys - Smash: The Singles 1985-2020"-Sets enthalten alle Singles der Pet Shop Boys aus 35 Jahren und bei der Blu-ray/CD-Edition sind auf den beiden Blu-ray Discs auch noch die dazugehörigen Musikvideos sowie verschiedene Extras dabei.
Die Band bietet über ihre eigene Website jetzt eine Ersatz Blu-ray Disc an, mit der ein kleiner Fehler bei der Zusammenstellung auf der "The Complete Videos: 1985-2020" Blu-ray Disc korrigiert werden soll:
Eine bearbeitete Version des „Being Boring“-Videos, die 1990 von der amerikanischen Plattenfirma ohne unser Wissen zensiert wurde, war versehentlich anstelle der Originalversion auf der SMASH-Blu-ray enthalten.
Eine Ersatz-Blu-ray Disc mit der richtigen Version kann über diese Seite (auch aus Deutschland) angefordert werden:
www.petshopboys.co.uk/blu-ray-replacement-202307
Die Ersatz-Discs werden nur für eine begrenzte Zeit bis zum 01.09.2023 angeboten. Danach endet die Registrierungs-Möglichkeit auf der Seite.
Tracklisting CD/Blu-ray Disc
CD1
- West End Girls (4.01)
- Love Comes Quickly (4.18)
- Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money) (3.38)
- Suburbia (4.04)
- It’s A Sin (5.01)
- What Have I Done To Deserve This? (4.20)
- Rent (3.33)
- Always On My Mind (3.54)
- Heart (4.17)
- Domino Dancing (4.18)
- Left To My Own Devices (4.47)
- It’s Alright (4.20)
- So Hard (4.00)
- Being Boring (4.51)
- Where The Streets Have No Name/I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (4.32)
- Jealousy (4.15)
- DJ Culture (4.14)
- Was It Worth It? (7” Version) (4.23)
CD2
- Can you forgive her? (3.56)
- Go West (5.04)
- I wouldn’t normally do this kind of thing (7” Version) (4.45)
- Liberation (4.06)
- Yesterday, when I was mad (Single Version) (4.00)
- Paninaro 95 (4.10)
- Before (4.05)
- Se a Vida è (4.01)
- Single-Bilingual (3.30)
- A red letter day (4.33)
- Somewhere (4.43)
- I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it any more (4.29)
- New York City boy (US radio edit) (3.20)
- You only tell me you love me when you’re drunk (3.16)
- Home and dry (3.58)
- I get along (radio edit) (4.11)
- Miracles (Radio Edit) (3.57)
- Flamboyant (7” Mix) (3.40)
CD3
- I’m with stupid (3.27)
- Minimal (radio edit) (3.38)
- Numb (Single Edit) (3.30)
- Love etc (3.32)
- Did you see me coming? (3.44)
- It doesn’t often snow at Christmas (new version) (3.52)
- Together (Ultimate mix) (3.30)
- Winner (3.49)
- Leaving (3.51)
- Memory of the future (new single mix) (3.36)
- Vocal (radio edit) (3.25)
- Love is a bourgeois construct (Nighttime radio edit) (4.12)
- Thursday (feat. Example) (radio edit) (3.56)
- The pop kids (radio edit) (3.43)
- Twenty-something (radio edit) (3.41)
- Say it to me (new radio mix) (3.11)
- Dreamland (feat. Years & Years) (3.28)
- Monkey business (radio edit) (3.11)
- I don’t wanna (radio edit) (3.21)
Blu-ray Disc 1 – The Complete Videos: 1985-2020
- West End girls
- Love comes quickly
- Opportunities (Let’s make lots of money) (Version 2)
- Suburbia
- It’s a sin
- What have I done to deserve this?
- Rent
- Always on my mind
- Heart
- Domino dancing
- Left to my own devices
- It’s alright
- So hard
- Being boring
- Where the streets have no name/I can’t take my eyes off you
- Jealousy
- DJ Culture
- Was it worth it? (7” Version)
- Can you forgive her?
- Go West
- I wouldn’t normally do this kind of thing
- Liberation
- Yesterday, when I was mad
- Paninaro ’95
- Before
- Se a vida è (that’s the way life is)
- Single bilingual
- A red letter day
- Somewhere
- I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it any more
- New York City boy
- You only tell me you love me when you’re drunk
- Home and dry
- I get along/E-mail
- Miracles (Radio Edit)
- Flamboyant (7” Mix)
- I’m with Stupid
- Minimal (Radio Edit)
- Numb
- Love etc.
- Did you see me coming?
- It doesn’t often snow at Christmas (Live at the O2 Arena, 2009)
- Together
- Winner
- Leaving
- Memory of the future (Official Lyric Video)
- Vocal (Radio Edit)
- Thursday (feat. Example) (Radio Edit)
- The Pop Kids (Official Lyric Video)
- Twenty-something
- Dreamland (feat. Years & Years) (Official Lyric Video)
- Monkey business
- I don’t wanna (Animated Lyric Video)
Blu-ray Disc 2 – The Extras
- Opportunities (Let’s make lots of money) (Original Version)
- Paninaro (1986 Video)
- Domino dancing (Extended Version)
- So hard (Extended Version)
- How can you expect to be taken seriously?
- Go West (Extended Version)
- London
- Integral
- All over the world (Live at the O2 Arena, 2009)
- Invisible
- Axis
- On social media (Official Lyric Video)
- Burning the heather (Official Lyric Video)
Tracklisting LP
LP1/Side 1
- West End girls
- Love comes quickly
- Opportunities (Let’s make lots of money)
- Suburbia
LP1/Side 2
- It’s a sin
- What have I done to deserve this?
- Rent
- Always on my mind
- Heart
LP2/Side 3
- Domino dancing
- Left to my own devices
- It’s alright
- So hard
LP2/Side 4
- Being boring
- Where the streets have no name/I can’t take my eyes off you
- Jealousy
- DJ Culture
- Was it worth it? (7” Version)
LP3/Side 5
- Can you forgive her?
- Go West
- I wouldn’t normally do this kind of thing (7” Version)
- Liberation
LP3/Side 6
- Yesterday, when I was mad (Single Version)
- Paninaro 95
- Before
- Se a vida è (that’s the way life is)
- Single bilingual
LP4/Side 7
- A red letter day
- Somewhere
- I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it any more
- New York City boy (US Radio Edit)
LP4/Side 8
- You only tell me you love me when you’re drunk
- Home and dry
- I get along (Radio Edit)
- Miracles (Radio Edit)
- Flamboyant (7” Mix)
LP5/Side 9
- I’m with Stupid
- Minimal (Radio Edit)
- Numb (Single Edit)
- Love etc.
- Did you see me coming?
LP5/Side 10
- It doesn’t often snow at Christmas (New Version)
- Together (Ultimate Mix)
- Winner
- Leaving
- Memory of the future (New Single Mix)
LP6/Side 11
- Vocal (Radio Edit)
- Love is a bourgeois construct (Night-time Radio Edit)
- Thursday (feat. Example) (Radio Edit)
- The Pop Kids (Radio Edit)
LP6/Side 12
- Twenty-something (Radio Edit)
- Say it to me (New Radio Mix)
- Dreamland (feat. Years & Years)
- Monkey business (Radio Edit)
- I don’t wanna (Radio Edit)
