Die Disney+ Streaming-Highlights im August

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

Highlights

„Star Wars: Ahsoka“ ab 23. August

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" ab 2. August

„Only Murders in the Building“ – Staffel 3 ab 8. August

„Bob’s Burgers“ – Staffel 13 ab 16. August

„Bear Grylls: Stars am Limit – Die Challenge“ – Staffel 1 ab 2. August

FX’s „The Bear: King of the Kitchen“ – Staffel 2 ab 16. August

Weitere Neuheiten

2. August

+ Doctor Lawyer – Staffel 1 (Star)

+ Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi – Neue Folgen der 1.Staffel (Star Wars)

4. August

+ The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump (Star)

9. August

+ Moving – Staffel 1 (Star)

11. August

+ Jagged Mind (Star)

16. August

+ Miguel Wants to Fight (Star)

25. August

+ Vacation Friends 2 (Star)

+ Explorer: Verschollen in der Arktis (National Geographic)

30. August

+ Good Trouble – Staffel 5 (Star)

+ Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Neue Folgen der 2. Staffel (Disney)

Neue Katalog-Titel

2. August

+ Comtradicao – Staffel 1-5 (Star)

4. August

+ Masel Tov Cocktail (Star)

+ Natural Born Killers (Star)

9. August

+ Europa von oben – Staffel 4 (National Geographic)

+ Mayans M.C. – Staffel 4 (Star)

+ Der fantastische Yellow Yeti – Neue Folgen der 1. Staffel (Star)

11. August

+ Die verrückte Olympiade (Disney)

+ Donalds Cousin Gustav (Disney)

+ Kurzbesuch bei Onkel Donald (Disney)

+ Der tollkühne Donald in seiner fliegenden Kiste (Disney)

+ Goofy und Wilbur (Disney)

+ Mickys Dampfwalze (Disney)

+ Haie: Meister der Tarnung? (National Geographic)

+ Rivalen: Haie vs. Orcas (National Geographic)

16. August

+ Breeders – Staffel 3 (Star)

+ Zweiter Weltkrieg: Geschichte von oben – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

18. August

+ Der Klient (Star)

23. August

+ Amerikas Nationalparks – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

25. August

+ Date Movie (Star)

+ Die Tigerhaie von Maui (National Geographic)

