Die Disney+ Streaming-Highlights im August

19.07.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

Highlights

„Star Wars: Ahsoka“ ab 23. August
"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" ab 2. August
„Only Murders in the Building“ – Staffel 3 ab 8. August
„Bob’s Burgers“ – Staffel 13 ab 16. August
„Bear Grylls: Stars am Limit – Die Challenge“ – Staffel 1 ab 2. August
FX’s „The Bear: King of the Kitchen“ – Staffel 2 ab 16. August

Weitere Neuheiten

 2. August

+   Doctor Lawyer – Staffel 1 (Star)

+   Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi – Neue Folgen der 1.Staffel (Star Wars)

4. August

+   The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump (Star)

9. August

+   Moving – Staffel 1 (Star)

11. August

+   Jagged Mind (Star) 

16. August

+   Miguel Wants to Fight (Star)

25. August

+   Vacation Friends 2 (Star)

+   Explorer: Verschollen in der Arktis (National Geographic)

30. August

+   Good Trouble – Staffel 5 (Star)

+   Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Neue Folgen der 2. Staffel (Disney)

Neue Katalog-Titel

2. August

+   Comtradicao – Staffel 1-5 (Star)

4. August

+   Masel Tov Cocktail (Star)

+   Natural Born Killers (Star)

9. August

+   Europa von oben – Staffel 4 (National Geographic)

+   Mayans M.C. – Staffel 4 (Star)

+   Der fantastische Yellow Yeti – Neue Folgen der 1. Staffel (Star)

11. August

+   Die verrückte Olympiade (Disney)

+   Donalds Cousin Gustav (Disney)

+   Kurzbesuch bei Onkel Donald (Disney)

+   Der tollkühne Donald in seiner fliegenden Kiste (Disney)

+   Goofy und Wilbur (Disney)

+   Mickys Dampfwalze (Disney)

+   Haie: Meister der Tarnung? (National Geographic)

+   Rivalen: Haie vs. Orcas (National Geographic)

16. August

+   Breeders – Staffel 3 (Star)

+   Zweiter Weltkrieg: Geschichte von oben – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

18. August

+   Der Klient (Star)

23. August

+   Amerikas Nationalparks – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

25. August

+   Date Movie (Star)

+   Die Tigerhaie von Maui (National Geographic)

www.disneyplus.com


