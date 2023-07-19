Die Disney+ Streaming-Highlights im August
Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:
Highlights
„Star Wars: Ahsoka“ ab 23. August
"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" ab 2. August
„Only Murders in the Building“ – Staffel 3 ab 8. August
„Bob’s Burgers“ – Staffel 13 ab 16. August
„Bear Grylls: Stars am Limit – Die Challenge“ – Staffel 1 ab 2. August
FX’s „The Bear: King of the Kitchen“ – Staffel 2 ab 16. August
Weitere Neuheiten
2. August
+ Doctor Lawyer – Staffel 1 (Star)
+ Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi – Neue Folgen der 1.Staffel (Star Wars)
4. August
+ The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump (Star)
9. August
+ Moving – Staffel 1 (Star)
11. August
+ Jagged Mind (Star)
16. August
+ Miguel Wants to Fight (Star)
25. August
+ Vacation Friends 2 (Star)
+ Explorer: Verschollen in der Arktis (National Geographic)
30. August
+ Good Trouble – Staffel 5 (Star)
+ Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Neue Folgen der 2. Staffel (Disney)
Neue Katalog-Titel
2. August
+ Comtradicao – Staffel 1-5 (Star)
4. August
+ Masel Tov Cocktail (Star)
+ Natural Born Killers (Star)
9. August
+ Europa von oben – Staffel 4 (National Geographic)
+ Mayans M.C. – Staffel 4 (Star)
+ Der fantastische Yellow Yeti – Neue Folgen der 1. Staffel (Star)
11. August
+ Die verrückte Olympiade (Disney)
+ Donalds Cousin Gustav (Disney)
+ Kurzbesuch bei Onkel Donald (Disney)
+ Der tollkühne Donald in seiner fliegenden Kiste (Disney)
+ Goofy und Wilbur (Disney)
+ Mickys Dampfwalze (Disney)
+ Haie: Meister der Tarnung? (National Geographic)
+ Rivalen: Haie vs. Orcas (National Geographic)
16. August
+ Breeders – Staffel 3 (Star)
+ Zweiter Weltkrieg: Geschichte von oben – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
18. August
+ Der Klient (Star)
23. August
+ Amerikas Nationalparks – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
25. August
+ Date Movie (Star)
+ Die Tigerhaie von Maui (National Geographic)
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.