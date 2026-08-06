News

"The Wolf of Wall Street" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Update)

Capelight veröffentlicht "The Wolf of Wall Street" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der Martin Scorsese-Thriller mit Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill und Matthew McConaughey erscheint am 08.10.2026 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und -Mediabook. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision und ist mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet.

Update: Zumindest das Mediabook ist jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar:

The Wolf of Wall Street [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Bild: 2,40:1 (Dolby Vision, HDR10)

Ton: Deutsch DTS-HD MA 5.1, Englisch DTS-HD MA 5.1

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch

Anzeige



Bonus-Material:

Einführung von Filmhistoriker Ian Christie, Das Wolfsrudel, Verwilderung, Runder Tisch, Interview mit Drehbuchautor Terence Winter, Interview mit Produktionsdesigner Bob Shaw, Wall Street nach Mitternacht – Der Humor in Scorseses Filmen, Planet Hollywolf – Jordan Belforts Karriere als Filmproduzent

Originalkinotrailer - Deutsche Kinotrailer - TV-Spots