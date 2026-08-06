"The Wolf of Wall Street" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Update)
Capelight veröffentlicht "The Wolf of Wall Street" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der Martin Scorsese-Thriller mit Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill und Matthew McConaughey erscheint am 08.10.2026 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und -Mediabook. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision und ist mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet.
Update: Zumindest das Mediabook ist jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar:
- The Wolf of Wall Street - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Wolf of Wall Street - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
The Wolf of Wall Street [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Bild: 2,40:1 (Dolby Vision, HDR10)
Ton: Deutsch DTS-HD MA 5.1, Englisch DTS-HD MA 5.1
Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch
Bonus-Material:
Einführung von Filmhistoriker Ian Christie, Das Wolfsrudel, Verwilderung, Runder Tisch, Interview mit Drehbuchautor Terence Winter, Interview mit Produktionsdesigner Bob Shaw, Wall Street nach Mitternacht – Der Humor in Scorseses Filmen, Planet Hollywolf – Jordan Belforts Karriere als Filmproduzent
Originalkinotrailer - Deutsche Kinotrailer - TV-Spots