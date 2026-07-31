Die HIGHRESAUDIO Top-Neuheiten der Woche
Im Download-Store von highresaudio.com gibt es diese Woche wieder zahlreiche Neuheiten qualitativ hochwertiger Aufnahmen und Alben. Wir haben uns die Auswahl der als "Listening Tipp", "Editor's Choice", "MQA Studio" und "Nice Price" gekennzeichneten Neuzugänge herausgesucht und in einer Übersicht zusammengestellt. Mit dem Link landet man direkt beim jeweiligen Album im Store von highresaudio.com.
Editor’s Choice
- A Supreme Blue - Nicholas Payton & Butcher Brown
Label: Concord Jazz | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 17,50 €
- Side-Eye III+ - Pat Metheny
Label: Pat Metheny Go-Forward | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 17,50 €
Listening Tipp Klassik
- Gidon Kremer and friends: Homage to Tālivaldis Ķeniņš - Gidon Kremer, Kremerata Lettonica, Luca Coetzee, Andrius Žlabys, Andrejs Osokins, Rihards Plešanovs
Label: SKANI | Genre: Classical | Preis: 17,50 €
- Louis-Antoine Dornel: Complete Trio Sonatas Op. 3 - L’Orfeo Bläserensemble
Label: CPO | Genre: Classical | Preis: 16,50 €
- John Williams: Flute Concerto – Bernard Herrmann: Souvenirs de Voyage - Jin Ta, Ma Yue, Rachel Walker, Singapore Symphony Orchestra, Darrell Ang, Joshua Tan
Label: PentaTone | Genre: Classical | Preis: 16,50 €
- Schumann: Zwielicht - Matthias Goerne & Markus Hinterhäuser
Label: Deutsche Grammophon (DG) | Genre: Classical | Preis: 17,50 €
- To Awaken The Sleeper - Kansas City Symphony & Michael Stern
Label: Reference Recordings | Genre: Classical | Preis: 17,50 €
- Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Opp. 109, 110 & 111 (Live at Suntory Hall, Tokyo, 2025) - Mitsuko Uchida
Label: Decca Music Group Ltd. | Genre: Classical | Preis: 21,00 €
- Symphony No. 3 (Metaphysica) & Harp Concerto - Emmanuel Ceysson, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Joe Hisaishi
Label: Deutsche Grammophon (DG) | Genre: Classical | Preis: 21,00 €
- Beethoven: Piano Trios Op. 70 No. 1 -Ghost-, Op. 70 No. 2, WoO 39 & Hess 48 - Rautio Piano Trio
Label: Resonus Classics | Genre: Classical | Preis: 16,50 €
Listening Tipp Jazz & Blues
- Trip the Night Fantastic - Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science
Label: Candid | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 16,50 €
- Convergence (Reference Edition) - Malia, Boris Blank
Label: Boutique | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 16,50 €
- WHO ASKED? - DOMi & JD BECK
Label: Blue Note Records | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 17,50 €
- Coherence - Cindy Blackman Santana
Label: Mack Avenue Records | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 17,50 €
- Light - Palle Mikkelborg
Label: Loveland Music | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 15,00 €
- Sangam & Friends - Charles Lloyd
Label: Blue Note Records | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 16,50 €
- Chance Worth Taking - Marc Broussard
Label: KTBA Records | Genre: Blues | Preis: 15,00 €
- Blues Deluxe (Remastered) - Joe Bonamassa
Label: J&R Adventures | Genre: Blues | Preis: 15,00 €
- Nostalgia - Tony Grey
Label: Tony Grey Music LLC | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 15,00 €
- 100 Miles For Miles Davis - Jason Miles
Label: Lightyear Entertainment | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 15,00 €
Listening Tipp Country
- 20/20 - The Infamous Stringdusters
Label: Americana Vibes | Genre: Country | Preis: 16,50 €
- Get It Honest - The Revivalists
Label: Concord Records | Genre: Country | Preis: 16,50 €
- Reason To Believe - Kip Moore
Label: Kip Moore | Genre: Country | Preis: 15,00 €
Listening Tipp Songwriter
- The Thread - WILLOW
Label: Three Six Zero | Genre: Songwriter | Preis: 15,00 €
- Shall We Gather - VOCES8 & Ringmasters
Label: Decca Music Group Ltd. | Genre: Vocal | Preis: 17,50 €
- The Ground Above - Beth Orton
Label: Partisan Records | Genre: Songwriter | Preis: 15,00 €
- Julia - Julia Cumming
Label: Partisan Records | Genre: Songwriter | Preis: 12,50 €
MQA Studio
- Renascent - The Durutti Column
Label: London Records (Because Ltd) | Genre: Pop | Preis: 15,00 €
- JOY - Isaiah Collier
Label: Brownswood Recordings | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 12,50 €
- 22 Durnham Dew - Benny Sings
Label: Sings Records | Genre: Pop | Preis: 5,00 €
- The Unsung Adventures of Punch Brothers - Punch Brothers
Label: Nonesuch | Genre: Folk | Preis: 16,50 €
- Made You Look - Patrick Droney
Label: Warner Records | Genre: Pop | Preis: 15,00 €
- Workshop (Expanded - Remastered) - NRBQ
Label: Omnivore Recordings | Genre: Rock | Preis: 16,50 €
Nice Price
- Entire State of Tim Montana - Tim Montana
Label: Broken Bow Records | Genre: Rock | Preis: 15,00 €
- Omaha Diner - Omaha Diner
Label: SideHustle | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 10,00 €
- 25 Years Of Phatness - Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band
Label: Music Of Content | Genre: Jazz | Preis: 15,00 €
- Southern Lights - Moody Goods
Label: Boss Tuneage | Genre: Rock | Preis: 10,00 €
- Street Corners #1 - Gamble, Killip & Eccles
Label: Control | Genre: Rock | Preis: 6,50 €
- Stravinsky: Music for Piano & Orchestra - Giuseppe Andaloro, Orchestra Sinfonica Abruzzese, Filippo Arlia
Label: Brilliant Classics | Genre: Classical | Preis: 15,00 €
Darüber hinaus gibt es noch zahlreiche weitere, teils reduzierte Neuerscheinungen. Alle Neuheiten findet man, inklusive Album-Cover, Label- und Genre-Info, in der Übersicht direkt bei highresaudio.com: