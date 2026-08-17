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"Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)

Disney veröffentlicht "The Mandalorian & Grogu" im Oktober auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Der neue Star Wars-Kinofilm von Jon Favreau mit Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver und Jeremy Allen White erscheint am 02.10.2026 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und einem deutschen Dolby Digital Plus 7.1-Mix ausgestattet sein und erscheint auch als Steelbook-Edition. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar mit Regisseur Jon Favreau und mehrere Making of-Featurettes geplant. Am 06.11.2026 erscheint zusätzlich eine limitierte "Beskar Collector's Edition" mit Steelbook und zwei Metall-Postern.

Update: Bereits am 02.09.2026 startet "The Mandalorian & Grogu" bei Disney+.

Bereits seit dem 21.07.2026 ist "The Mandalorian & Grogu" als Heimkino-Premiere in 4K u.a. bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple erhältlich. Bei Apple wird der Film auch inklusive Dolby Vision und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton angeboten.

bereits erhältlich: