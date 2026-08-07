"The Beatles: Rubber Soul" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP (Update)
Das Beatles-Album "Rubber Soul" aus dem Jahr 1965 erscheint am 02.10.2026 mit neuen Stereo- und Dolby Atmos-Abmischungen von Giles Martin und Sam Okell auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Neben Doppel-CDs und Doppel-LPs werden auch zwei Deluxe-Editionen mit vier CDs bzw. 5 Schallplatten und einer 7" Single angeboten.
Die Super Deluxe Box Sets enthalten zusätzliche Sessions-Aufnahmen sowie die Nicht-Album-Single "Day Tripper" und "We Can Work It Out", das ursprüngliche Mono-Album und das ursprüngliche Capitol US-Album.
Die einzeln erhältliche Blu-ray Disc enthält neben den neuen Dolby Atmos und Stereo-Abmischungen zusätzlich Musik-Videos von "Day Tripper" und "We Can Work It Out".
Update: Die einfache LP erscheint auch als "Orange Vinyl"-Sonderedition bei jpc.de.
- The Beatles: Rubber Soul [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Rubber Soul [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Rubber Soul [2CD] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Rubber Soul Deluxe [4CD] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Rubber Soul Deluxe [5LP] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Rubber Soul Deluxe [2LP] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Rubber Soul Deluxe [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Rubber Soul Deluxe - Orange Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Rubber Soul [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Beatles: Rubber Soul [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Beatles: Rubber Soul [2CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Beatles: Rubber Soul [4CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Beatles: Rubber Soul [5LP] bei Amazon.de
Tracklisting Blu-ray Disc
1. Drive My Car
2. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)
3. You Won't See Me
4. Nowhere Man
5. Think For Yourself
6. The Word
7. Michelle
8. What Goes On
9. Girl
10. I'm Looking Through You
11. In My Life
12. Wait
13. If I Needed Someone
14. Run For Your Life
15. Day Tripper
16. We Can Work It Out
Videos:
• Day Tripper
• Day Tripper (Alternate Version)
• We Can Work It Out
• We Can Work It Out (Alternate Version)
Tracklisting CD
Disc 1 - New stereo mix
1. Drive My Car
2. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)
3. You Won't See Me
4. Nowhere Man
5. Think For Yourself
6. The Word
7. Michelle
8. What Goes On
9. Girl
10. I'm Looking Through You
11. In My Life
12. Wait
13. If I Needed Someone
14. Run For Your Life
Disc 2 - Sessions, Demos and The Single
1. Wait (Take 3 – instrumental backing track)
2. Run For Your Life (Takes 1-5 – instrumental backing track)
3. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (First version –Take 1)
4. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Second version –Take 2)
5. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Third version – Take 3)
6. Drive My Car (Takes 1 and 2 – instrumental backing track)
7. Day Tripper (Songwriting work tape)
8. Day Tripper (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)
9. Day Tripper (Takes 2 and 3 – instrumental backing track)
10. If I Needed Someone (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)
11. In My Life (Take 1)
12. In My Life (Extract with unused organ solo)
13. We Can Work It Out (Paul’s demo)
14. We Can Work It Out (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)
15. Nowhere Man (First version – Take 2)
16. Nowhere Man (Second version – Take 5 – instrumental backing track)
17. I’m Looking Through You (First version – Take 1)
18. I’m Looking Through You (Second version – Take 2)
19. I’m Looking Through You (Second version – Take 3)
20. Michelle (Guitar rehearsal)
21. Michelle (Take 1)
22. What Goes On (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)
23. The Word (Takes 1 and 2 – instrumental backing track)
24. Girl (Take 2 – instrumental backing track)
25. Beatle Talk (Think For Yourself vocal overdubs)
26. Little Girl (John’s demo)
27. Day Tripper (2023 mix)
28. We Can Work It Out (2023 mix)
Disc 3 – Mono
1. Drive My Car
2. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)
3. You Won't See Me
4. Nowhere Man
5. Think For Yourself
6. The Word
7. Michelle
8. What Goes On
9. Girl
10. I'm Looking Through You
11. In My Life
12. Wait
13. If I Needed Someone
14. Run For Your Life
Disc 4 - US Album
1. I’ve Just Seen A Face
2. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)
3. You Won't See Me
4. Think For Yourself
5. The Word
6. Michelle
7. It’s Only Love
8. Girl
9. I’m Looking Through You
10. In My Life
11. Wait
12. Run For Your Life
bereits erhältlich:
- The Beatles: Anthology Collection (2025 Edition) [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Anthology Collection (2025 Edition) [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Anthology 4 [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Anthology 4 [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Anthology Collection (2025 Edition) [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Beatles: Anthology Collection (2025 Edition) [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Beatles: Anthology 4 [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Beatles: Anthology 4 [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Beatles: 1964 US Albums in Mono - Boxset [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: 1964 US Albums in Mono [einzelne LPs] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Meet the Beatles in Mono - Blue Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de