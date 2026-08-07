News

"The Beatles: Rubber Soul" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP (Update)

Das Beatles-Album "Rubber Soul" aus dem Jahr 1965 erscheint am 02.10.2026 mit neuen Stereo- und Dolby Atmos-Abmischungen von Giles Martin und Sam Okell auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Neben Doppel-CDs und Doppel-LPs werden auch zwei Deluxe-Editionen mit vier CDs bzw. 5 Schallplatten und einer 7" Single angeboten.

Die Super Deluxe Box Sets enthalten zusätzliche Sessions-Aufnahmen sowie die Nicht-Album-Single "Day Tripper" und "We Can Work It Out", das ursprüngliche Mono-Album und das ursprüngliche Capitol US-Album.

Die einzeln erhältliche Blu-ray Disc enthält neben den neuen Dolby Atmos und Stereo-Abmischungen zusätzlich Musik-Videos von "Day Tripper" und "We Can Work It Out".

Update: Die einfache LP erscheint auch als "Orange Vinyl"-Sonderedition bei jpc.de.

Tracklisting Blu-ray Disc

Anzeige



1. Drive My Car

2. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

3. You Won't See Me

4. Nowhere Man

5. Think For Yourself

6. The Word

7. Michelle

8. What Goes On

9. Girl

10. I'm Looking Through You

11. In My Life

12. Wait

13. If I Needed Someone

14. Run For Your Life

15. Day Tripper

16. We Can Work It Out

Videos:

• Day Tripper

• Day Tripper (Alternate Version)

• We Can Work It Out

• We Can Work It Out (Alternate Version)

Tracklisting CD

Disc 1 - New stereo mix

Anzeige



1. Drive My Car

2. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

3. You Won't See Me

4. Nowhere Man

5. Think For Yourself

6. The Word

7. Michelle

8. What Goes On

9. Girl

10. I'm Looking Through You

11. In My Life

12. Wait

13. If I Needed Someone

14. Run For Your Life

Disc 2 - Sessions, Demos and The Single

1. Wait (Take 3 – instrumental backing track)

2. Run For Your Life (Takes 1-5 – instrumental backing track)

3. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (First version –Take 1)

4. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Second version –Take 2)

5. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Third version – Take 3)

6. Drive My Car (Takes 1 and 2 – instrumental backing track)

7. Day Tripper (Songwriting work tape)

8. Day Tripper (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)

9. Day Tripper (Takes 2 and 3 – instrumental backing track)

10. If I Needed Someone (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)

11. In My Life (Take 1)

12. In My Life (Extract with unused organ solo)

13. We Can Work It Out (Paul’s demo)

14. We Can Work It Out (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)

15. Nowhere Man (First version – Take 2)

16. Nowhere Man (Second version – Take 5 – instrumental backing track)

17. I’m Looking Through You (First version – Take 1)

18. I’m Looking Through You (Second version – Take 2)

19. I’m Looking Through You (Second version – Take 3)

20. Michelle (Guitar rehearsal)

21. Michelle (Take 1)

22. What Goes On (Take 1 – instrumental backing track)

23. The Word (Takes 1 and 2 – instrumental backing track)

24. Girl (Take 2 – instrumental backing track)

25. Beatle Talk (Think For Yourself vocal overdubs)

26. Little Girl (John’s demo)

27. Day Tripper (2023 mix)

28. We Can Work It Out (2023 mix)

Disc 3 – Mono

1. Drive My Car

2. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

3. You Won't See Me

4. Nowhere Man

5. Think For Yourself

6. The Word

7. Michelle

8. What Goes On

9. Girl

10. I'm Looking Through You

11. In My Life

12. Wait

13. If I Needed Someone

14. Run For Your Life

Anzeige



Disc 4 - US Album

1. I’ve Just Seen A Face

2. Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

3. You Won't See Me

4. Think For Yourself

5. The Word

6. Michelle

7. It’s Only Love

8. Girl

9. I’m Looking Through You

10. In My Life

11. Wait

12. Run For Your Life

bereits erhältlich: