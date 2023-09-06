News

Neues "Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds"-Album als Dolby Atmos Blu-ray, CD & Vinyl LP vorbestellbar

Die Rolling Stones veröffentlichen ihr neues Album "Hackney Diamonds" im Oktober auf CD, LP und Blu-ray Disc. "Hackney Diamonds" ist das erste Studio-Album der Stones seit "A Bigger Bang" aus dem Jahr 2005 und nach dem Tod des Schlagzeugers Charlie Watts 2021. Von den insgesamt 12 Songs auf dem Album wurden zwei noch 2019 mit Charlie Watts eingespielt. Als neuen Drummer setzte die Band bei den restlichen Aufnahmen auf Steve Jordan, der bereits auf der "No Filter"-Tour 2021 mit den Rolling Stones auftrat.

"Hackney Diamonds" erscheint am 20.10.2023. auf CD & LP sowie als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Edition. Die Blu-ray Disc enthält das Album als Hi-Res Audio 24 Bit/96 kHz und Dolby Atmos-Mix in einem 64-seitigem Buch mit Essays und Fotos sowie einem "Lenticular"-Cover. Die 180 Gramm-Schallplatte wird auch in mehreren Sondereditionen angeboten wie z.B. als "Clear Green Vinyl" exklusiv bei Amazon.de oder "Fushia Vinyl" exklusiv bei jpc.de. Die erste Single "Angry" erscheint bereits am 08.09.2023 als Maxi-CD und 10" Schallplatte mit "etched" B-Seite.

Tracklisting

Angry Get Close Depending on You Bite my Head Off Whole Wide World Dreamy Skies Mess it Up Live by the Sword Driving Me Too Hard Tell Me Straight Sweet Sounds of Heaven Rolling Stones Blues

bereits erhältlich:

