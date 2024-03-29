News

Marvels "Moon Knight – Staffel 1" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray vorbestellbar

Disney veröffentlicht im Frühjahr weitere Star Wars & Marvel-Serien auf Ultra HD Blu-ray, die bislang nur über den Streaming-Dienst Disney+ zu sehen waren. Am 21.06.2024 erscheint die erste Staffel von "Moon Knight" sowie am 27.06.2024 die komplette Star Wars-Serie "Obi-Wan Kenobi" mit Ewan McGregor als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. Bereits am 25.04.2024 erscheint die erste Staffel von "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Die Serien erscheinen wie zuvor bereits "The Mandalorian", "Loki" und "Wandavision" jeweils als 4K-Steelbooks inklusive englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und zusätzlichen Blu-ray Discs. Außerdem ist verschiedenes Bonus-Material wie Making of-Featurettes und Deleted Scenes dabei.

In den USA wurde darüber hinaus auch die erste Staffel der Star Wars-Serie "Andor" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray angekündigt, die in Deutschland ebenfalls in Kürze erscheinen dürfte.

