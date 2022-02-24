News

Marvels "Eternals" und neue MCU-Steelbooks jetzt auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray erhältlich

24.02.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Das neueste Marvel-Kino-Abenteuer "Eternals" ist ab sofort auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray im Handel erhältlich.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist mit einer englischen Dolby Atmos-Tonspur und die Blu-ray Disc mit englischem DTS HD MA 7.1-Ton ausgestattet. Für den deutschen Ton kommt jeweils Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 zum Einsatz.

Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar, die Dokumentation "Unsterblich", Zusätzliche Scene und "Pannen vom Dreh"-Clips dabei.

Die 4K-Edition wurde wieder als Steelbook-Erstauflage veröffentlicht. Außerdem sind zeitgleich auch die neuen Mondo-Steelbooks von zahlreichen MCU-Filmen wie "Avengers: Endgame" oder "Guardias of the Galaxy Vol. 2" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erschienen.

