Marvels "Eternals" und neue MCU-Steelbooks jetzt auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray erhältlich
Das neueste Marvel-Kino-Abenteuer "Eternals" ist ab sofort auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray im Handel erhältlich.
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist mit einer englischen Dolby Atmos-Tonspur und die Blu-ray Disc mit englischem DTS HD MA 7.1-Ton ausgestattet. Für den deutschen Ton kommt jeweils Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 zum Einsatz.
Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar, die Dokumentation "Unsterblich", Zusätzliche Scene und "Pannen vom Dreh"-Clips dabei.
Die 4K-Edition wurde wieder als Steelbook-Erstauflage veröffentlicht. Außerdem sind zeitgleich auch die neuen Mondo-Steelbooks von zahlreichen MCU-Filmen wie "Avengers: Endgame" oder "Guardias of the Galaxy Vol. 2" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erschienen.
