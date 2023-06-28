News

Limitierte "Elton John: Diamonds - Pyramid Edition" Vinyl-LP vorbestellbar

28.06.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Elton-John-Diamonds---Pyramid-Edition-Vinyl-LP

Elton John veröffentlicht seine Greatest Hits Collection "Diamonds" in einer limitierten "Pyramid Edition" auf Vinyl. Die auf der "Pyramid Stage" des Glastonbury Festivals 2023 vorgestellte Sammler-Edition wird im bunten Vinyl mit zusätzlichem Farbdruck präsentiert und enthält eine persönlich von Elton John selektierte Auswahl seiner beliebtesten Songs.

Die gesamte "Diamonds" Compilation ist bereits als 3 CD und 2 CD-Set sowie als Doppel-LP erhältlich.

Tracklist "Elton John: Diamonds - Pyramid Edition"

  1. Pinball Wizard
  2. Bennie And The Jets
  3. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
  4. Are You Ready For Love
  5. Your Song
  6. Tiny Dancer
  7. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
  8. I’m Still Standing
  9. Cold Heart
  10. Rocket Man

