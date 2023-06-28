News
Limitierte "Elton John: Diamonds - Pyramid Edition" Vinyl-LP vorbestellbar
28.06.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Elton John veröffentlicht seine Greatest Hits Collection "Diamonds" in einer limitierten "Pyramid Edition" auf Vinyl. Die auf der "Pyramid Stage" des Glastonbury Festivals 2023 vorgestellte Sammler-Edition wird im bunten Vinyl mit zusätzlichem Farbdruck präsentiert und enthält eine persönlich von Elton John selektierte Auswahl seiner beliebtesten Songs.
Die gesamte "Diamonds" Compilation ist bereits als 3 CD und 2 CD-Set sowie als Doppel-LP erhältlich.
Tracklist "Elton John: Diamonds - Pyramid Edition"
- Pinball Wizard
- Bennie And The Jets
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
- Are You Ready For Love
- Your Song
- Tiny Dancer
- Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
- I’m Still Standing
- Cold Heart
- Rocket Man
