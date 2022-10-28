"King Crimson: In The Court Of The Crimson King: King Crimson At 50" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD & CD
Discipline Global Mobile veröffentlicht die Dokumentation "King Crimson: In The Court Of The Crimson King: King Crimson At 50" von Toby Amies am 11.11.2022 auf Blu-ray Disc und DVD.
Für den 02.12.2022 ist auch noch ein umfangreicheres Set mit zwei Blu-ray Discs, zwei DVDs und vier CDs geplant, welches u.a. zusätzliche Live-Aufnahmen und den gesamten Soundtrack enthält. Auf den CDs sind auch noch zusätzliche, zu einem Großteil bislang noch unveröffentlichte Aufnahmen der Band zu finden.
Die Dokumentation wird auf Blu-ray Disc mit DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton und auf DVD mit Dolby Digital 5.1-Ton präsentiert.
Inhalt
BLU-RAY & DVD
In The Court Of The Crimson King - King Crimson at 50 (A film by Toby Amies)
Excerpts From CosmiKc F*Kc - A 23 minutes edit from the early version of the film.
Starless - The Final Performance - Live at Bunkamura, Tokyo, December 8, 2021
Trailers and Additional Short Films
Schizophonia
Widows
Raindance
Official Trailer
Film Audio: DTS-HD MA 5.1 24/48 (Blu-Ray), Dolby Digital Surround 5.1 24/48 (DVD)
Audio for the film and all other selections plays in LPCM Stereo 24/48 on both formats
BLU-RAY 2 & DVD 2
King Crimson - Tring: Live in the Studio
1. Radical Action Suite
2. The Letters
3. Sailorʼs Tale
4. Cadence and Cascade
5. Fracture
6. Starless
7. Discipline
King Crimson - Rock In Rio
1. Drumzilla
2. Neurotica
3. Red
4. The Court Of The Crimson King
5. Indiscipline
6. Epitaph
7. 21st Century Schizoid Man
Gentlemen Of The Road
A 38 minutes short film: Backstage with King Crimson
CDs 1-4 (MUSIC FROM THE FILM SOUNDTRACK AND BEYOND )
CD1
1. Introductory Bellscape - Live 06-07/11/18 *
2. 21st Century Schizoid Man (edit) - mixed by Steven Wilson 2019
3. Moonchild (including cadenzas) - Live in Philadelphia, 23/09/19 **
4. Cat Food - from Cat Food EP Alt. mix by David Singleton
5. Lizard: i Prince Rupert Awakes Recorded at Wessex Studios, 1970, Keith Tippett piano
ii Bolero iii Dawn Song iv Last Skirmish v Prince Rupertʼs Lament - Live in Rome 23/07/18 * [exc I, prev. rel]
6. The Letters - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *
7. Sailorʼs Tale - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *
8. Easy Money - Live in Oakland 05/09/19 **
9. Larksʼ Tongues In Aspic Part Two (Fripp) - Alt. mix by Steven Wilson 2012
CD 2
1. Fracture - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *
2. Fallen Angel - 2009 remaster by Robert Fripp & Simon Heyworth
3. Discipline - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *
4. Cadence And Cascade - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *
5. The ConstruKction Of Light - Live In Nijmegen, 22/06/19 **
6. Peace - Live in Vienna 01/12/16
7. Matte Kudasai (alt. intro) Recorded at Island Studios, 1981
8. The Mincer - Live in Zurich, 1973, completed at Air Studios, 1974
9. A Scarcity Of Miracles - Live in Japan 2015
10. Radical Action Suite - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *
Radical Action I / Meltdown / Radical Action II / Level Five
11. Peace A Theme - mixed by Steven Wilson 2022 *
CD 3
1. Drumzilla - Live in Los Angeles 06/08/21 *
2. Waiting Man - Live in Frejus 27/08/82
3. Seizure - Live in San Francisco, 01/11/98
4. The Talking Drum - Alt. mix by Steven Wilson 2012
5. Indiscipline - Live in Del Ray Beach 23/07/21 **
6. Exposure - Mixed by Steven Wilson 2021
7. VROOOM - Live in Toronto 20/11/15
8. Coda: Marine 475 -Live in London 01/07/96
9. Darts - 2022 remaster by Marian Hafenstein at Possible Studios, Berlin **
10. Requiem (Extended version) - mixed by Steven Wilson 2013
CD 4
1. Walk On: Rio - Live in Rio de Janeiro 06/10/19 *
2. Larksʼ Tongues In Aspic Part One - Live in Stuttgart 16/06/19 ***
3. Breathless - Live in Poland 2018
4. One More Red Nightmare - Live in Sandy 03/08/21 ***
5. Epitaph - Live in Rio de Janeiro 06/10/20 *
6. Frame By Frame - Live in Nashville 27/09/19 ***
7. Pictures Of A City - Live in Osaka 02/12/21 ***
8. Red - Live in St. Augustine 24/07/21 ***
9. The Court Of The Crimson King - Live in Rio de Janeiro 06/10/21 *
10. Starless - Live in Tokyo 08/12/21 *
Key to OST: * = Previously unreleased, ** Previously Available via download at DGM Live/Cassette only
release, *** Previously available in a different mix/master at DGM Live. All asterisked material new to CD.
