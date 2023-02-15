News
"Kandahar" 4K-Trailer für neuen Gerard Butler-Thriller online
15.02.2023 (Karsten Serck)
VVS Films hat den ersten Trailer für "Kandahar" veröffentlicht:
Der Action-Thriller mit Gerard Butler soll am 26.05.2023 in den US-Kinos starten. Für Deutschland ist noch kein Kino-Start-Termin bekannt.
Am 19.05.2023 wird der Gerard Butler-Film "Plane" von Leonine auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht.
