"House Of the Dragon - Staffel 2" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Warner veröffentlicht die zweite Staffel von "House of the Dragon" im November auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Nachdem die achtteilige zweite Staffel bei Sky und dem Streaming-Dienst WOW ausgestrahlt wurde, erscheint diese am 21.11.2024 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die 4K-Edition ist auch als Steelbook geplant.

Alle Folgen werden auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und einem deutschen Dolby Digital 5.1-Mix präsentiert. Als Bonus-Material sind zahlreiche Making of-Featurettes geplant.

House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray Disc)

Bild: 16:9

Ton: Dolby Atmos (Englisch) Dolby Digital 5.1 (Deutsch)

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.

Extras:

The House That Dragons Build (8 Featurettes)

Jeder muss sich entscheiden

Charakterstudien (3 Featurettes)

Brennende Fragen (2 Featurettes)

Welches Haus? (2 Featurettes)

Rückkehr nach Winterfell

Rückkehr in das Reich

Tribut an Eve

Wer hat's gesagt? – Eve & Steve

Stammbaum des Hauses Targaryen

Entzweite Königreiche

Der Fluch von Harrenhal Extended Version

bereits erhältlich:

