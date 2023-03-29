News

HBO kürzt zweite "House Of The Dragon"-Staffel auf acht Episoden

HBO arbeitet bereits an der zweiten Staffel von "House of the Dragon", die allerdings voraussichtlich kürzer ausfallen wird als ursprünglich geplant. Laut Informationen von Deadline sollen die ursprünglich zehn geplanten Episoden auf nur noch acht reduziert werden. Das soll mit den Inhalten zu tun haben, da eine größere Schlacht statt der zweiten Staffel erst in der dritten Staffel stattfinden soll, die somit zumindest inoffiziell bereits grünes Licht bekommen haben sollte. Insgesamt ist "House of the Dragon" auf drei bis vier Staffeln ausgelegt worden und die genaue Anzahl der Staffeln des "Game of Thrones"-Prequels ist bislang noch offen.

Mit dem Start der zweiten Staffel ist im Sommer/Herbst 2024 zu rechnen. Hierzulande wird die zweite Staffel von "House of the Dragon" wieder bei Sky zu sehen sein. Die erste Staffel von "House of the Dragon" wurde ab Ende August 2022 gezeigt und im Dezember auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht.

