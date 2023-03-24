News
Action-Thriller "Hunt" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
24.03.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Hunt" (Heon-teu) im Juli auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Der koreanische Action-Thriller von und mit Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) erscheint am 27.07.2023 als einfache Blu-ray Disc und im Steelbook mit Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.
Beide Blu-ray-Varianten werden voraussichtlich mit deutschem und koreanischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.
