News

"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" bald als 4K-Stream und auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Disney hat erste Details zum Heimkino-Start von "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" verraten. Der dritte Teil von James Gunns Marvel Action-Reihe startet am 07.07.2023 zunächst zum Kauf auf digitalen Streaming-Plattformen wie Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes und wird dann voraussichtlich ab August auch auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erhältlich sein.

Disney präsentiert "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" mit einem "dynamischen" Bildformat, welches zwischen 2,35:1 und 1,85:1 für die IMAX-Szenen wechselt. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und die Blu-ray Disc mit englischem DTS HD MA 7.1-Ton ausgestattet. Die deutschen Tonspuren dürften wieder nur in Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 zur Auswahl stehen. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar mit James Gunn, Deleted Scenes und mehrere Making of-Featurettes geplant.

In den USA wird der Film am 01.08.2023 veröffentlicht. Der genaue VÖ-Termin für Deutschland ist bislang noch offen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Bild: 1,85:1 & 2,35:1

Ton: Englisch (Dolby Atmos), Deutsch (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1)

Anzeige



Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.

Bonus-Material:

Audio-Kommentar mit Regisseur James Gunn

Deleted Scenes

Making of-Featurettes

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.