"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" bald als 4K-Stream und auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
Disney hat erste Details zum Heimkino-Start von "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" verraten. Der dritte Teil von James Gunns Marvel Action-Reihe startet am 07.07.2023 zunächst zum Kauf auf digitalen Streaming-Plattformen wie Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes und wird dann voraussichtlich ab August auch auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erhältlich sein.
Disney präsentiert "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" mit einem "dynamischen" Bildformat, welches zwischen 2,35:1 und 1,85:1 für die IMAX-Szenen wechselt. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und die Blu-ray Disc mit englischem DTS HD MA 7.1-Ton ausgestattet. Die deutschen Tonspuren dürften wieder nur in Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 zur Auswahl stehen. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar mit James Gunn, Deleted Scenes und mehrere Making of-Featurettes geplant.
In den USA wird der Film am 01.08.2023 veröffentlicht. Der genaue VÖ-Termin für Deutschland ist bislang noch offen.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [4K UHD] bei Amazon Prime Video
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [4K & Dolby Vision] bei Apple iTunes
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
Bild: 1,85:1 & 2,35:1
Ton: Englisch (Dolby Atmos), Deutsch (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1)
Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.
Bonus-Material:
- Audio-Kommentar mit Regisseur James Gunn
- Deleted Scenes
- Making of-Featurettes
- Guardians of the Galaxy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 [CD] bei jpc.de
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 [LP] bei jpc.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.