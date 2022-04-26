"Friedhof der Kuscheltiere" & "A Quiet Place" 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays für 13,98 EUR bei Amazon.de
Amazon bietet im Rahmen der aktuellen 30% Rabatt-Aktion weiterhin mehrere Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 14 EUR an.
So sind u.a. beide "Friedhof der Kuscheltiere" Ultra HD Blu-rays und "A Quiet Place" für je 13,98 EUR im Angebot. "A Quiet Place 2" ist sogar noch etwas günstiger.
Zur Aktivierung des Rabatts ist am Ende der Bestellung die Eingabe des Aktions-Codes "HORROR" erforderlich.
Die bei Amazon angezeigten Preise sind noch ohne Rabatt. Auf Basis der aktuellen Verkaufspreise sind unter Berücksichtigung des Rabatts die folgenden Ultra HD Blu-ray-Schnäppchen realisierbar:
- Friedhof der Kuscheltiere [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 13,98 EUR
- Friedhof der Kuscheltiere (2019) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 13,98 EUR
- A Quiet Place 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,94 EUR
- A Quiet Place (4K Ulta HD Blu-ray) 13,98 EUR
- Scream [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,35 EUR
- Cloverfield [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 14,66 EUR
Alle Ultra HD Blu-rays und Blu-ray Discs der Aktion (bis 29.05.):
- Scream [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream [Blu-ray]
- Scream 2 (Blu-ray)
- Scream 3 (Blu-ray)
- A Quiet Place (4K Ulta HD Blu-ray)
- A Quiet Place [Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place 2 (Blu-ray)
- A Quiet Place 2-Movie Collection (Blu-ray)
- Friedhof der Kuscheltiere [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Friedhof der Kuscheltiere (2019) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Friedhof der Kuscheltiere (2019) [Blu-ray]
- Cloverfield [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cloverfield [Blu-ray]
- 10 Cloverfield Lane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 10 Cloverfield Lane [Blu-ray]
- The Cloverfield Paradox (Blu-ray)
- The Saint [Blu-ray]
- Der einzige Zeuge (Blu-ray)
- Das Geisterschloss [Blu-ray]
- Rosemary's Baby [Blu-ray]
- Paranormal Activity 3 (Extended Cut) [Blu-ray] [Director's Cut]
- Paranormal Activity 2 (Extended Cut) [Blu-ray]
- Paranormal Activity 4 (Extended Cut) [Blu-ray]
- Paranormal Activity: Die Gezeichneten [Blu-ray]
- Paranormal Activity - The Ghost Dimension - Extended Cut (+ Blu-ray)
- Auslöschung [Blu-ray]
- The Stand - Das letzte Gefecht (Blu-ray)
- Sleepy Hollow (Blu-ray)
- The Core - Der innere Kern (Blu-ray)
- Freitag, der 13.- Remake (Blu-ray)
- Der Marathon Mann [Blu-ray]
- Rings - 3 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Krieg der Welten (Blu-ray)
- Crawl (Blu-ray)
- mother! [Blu-ray]
- World War Z [Blu-ray]
- World War Z - Extended Action Cut [3D Blu-ray]
- Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow [Blu-ray]
- Vampire in Brooklyn (Blu-ray)
- Spell - Das Böse hat seine Wurzeln (Blu-ray)
- Colonia Dignidad - Es gibt kein zurück - Majestic Collection [Blu-ray]
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.