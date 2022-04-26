News

"Friedhof der Kuscheltiere" & "A Quiet Place" 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays für 13,98 EUR bei Amazon.de

26.04.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Amazon.de

Amazon bietet im Rahmen der aktuellen 30% Rabatt-Aktion weiterhin mehrere Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 14 EUR an.

So sind u.a. beide "Friedhof der Kuscheltiere" Ultra HD Blu-rays und "A Quiet Place" für je 13,98 EUR im Angebot. "A Quiet Place 2" ist sogar noch etwas günstiger.

Zur Aktivierung des Rabatts ist am Ende der Bestellung die Eingabe des Aktions-Codes "HORROR" erforderlich.

Die bei Amazon angezeigten Preise sind noch ohne Rabatt. Auf Basis der aktuellen Verkaufspreise sind unter Berücksichtigung des Rabatts die folgenden Ultra HD Blu-ray-Schnäppchen realisierbar:

Alle Ultra HD Blu-rays und Blu-ray Discs der Aktion (bis 29.05.):

