News
"Five Nights at Freddy’s 2" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook & Blu-ray Disc
11.12.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Universal veröffentlicht "Five Nights at Freddy’s 2" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die Fortsetzung des Blumhouse Horror-Thrillers läuft seit dem 04.12.2025 in den deutschen Kinos und erscheint im kommenden Frühjahr fürs Heimkino. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird als Steelbook angeboten. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten werden voraussichtlich mit deutschem und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet sein.
