"Eric Clapton: Planes,Trains And Eric" im August auf Blu-ray Disc

Edel Music veröffentlicht im August "Eric Clapton: Planes,Trains And Eric" in einer Digipak-Neuauflage auf Blu-ray Disc & DVD.

Der Konzertfilm von der Clapton-Welttournee 2014 mit 13 Live-Mitschnitten, Interviews und Hingergrundaufnahmen wird auf Blu-ray Disc mit DTS HD MA 5.0-Ton präsentiert und kommt am 26.08.2022 in den Handel. Die Blu-ray Disc-Erstauflage im günstigeren Keep Case ist derzeit noch erhältlich.

Bereits am 24.06. erscheint außerdem "Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP.

