News
"Eric Clapton: Planes,Trains And Eric" im August auf Blu-ray Disc
22.06.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Edel Music veröffentlicht im August "Eric Clapton: Planes,Trains And Eric" in einer Digipak-Neuauflage auf Blu-ray Disc & DVD.
Der Konzertfilm von der Clapton-Welttournee 2014 mit 13 Live-Mitschnitten, Interviews und Hingergrundaufnahmen wird auf Blu-ray Disc mit DTS HD MA 5.0-Ton präsentiert und kommt am 26.08.2022 in den Handel. Die Blu-ray Disc-Erstauflage im günstigeren Keep Case ist derzeit noch erhältlich.
Bereits am 24.06. erscheint außerdem "Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP.
- Eric Clapton: Planes,Trains And Eric - Digipak (Blu-ray) bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton: Planes,Trains And Eric (Blu-ray) bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues (Blu-ray) bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues (CD) bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues (LP) bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton: Nothing But the Blues - Super Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/CD/LP] bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray + Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions [Blu-ray + DVD + CD] bei Amazon.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.