News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
15.12.2024 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Der wilde Roboter [Blu-ray]
- Speak No Evil (2024) [Blu-ray]
- Megalopolis [Blu-ray]
- The Sixth Sense - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Signs - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Time Bandits - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Willow - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Interstellar - Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Wildgänse kommen [Blu-ray]
- Wildgänse 2 - Sie fliegen wieder [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Der Herr der Ringe: Die Schlacht der Rohirrim [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Herr der Ringe: Die Schlacht der Rohirrim - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Herr der Ringe: Die Schlacht der Rohirrim [Blu-ray]
- Gladiator II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gladiator II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- John Rambo Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Mandalorian Staffel 3 Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Ahsoka Staffel 1 Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Hawkeye Staffel 1 Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Loki Staffel 2 Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Venom: The Last Dance - Steelbook [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom: The Last Dance [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom: The Last Dance [Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Joker: Folie à Deux [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux [Blu-ray]
- Godzilla Minus One - Deluxe Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) [Blu-ray]
- Sieben - Limited Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
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