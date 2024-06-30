News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
30.06.2024 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
- Star Wars: Andor - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Godzilla Kong Monsterverse Limited 5-Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Monkey Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Monkey Man [Blu-ray]
- House 1-4 - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House 1-4 - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Thelma & Louise - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- And Soon the Darkness - Tödliche Ferien - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- And Soon the Darkness - Tödliche Ferien - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Forrest Gump - Collector's Edition Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Equalizer 3 - The Final Chapter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga [Blu-ray]
- The Fall Guy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Fall Guy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Fall Guy - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- The Fall Guy [Blu-ray]
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die [Blu-ray]
- Civil War - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Civil War [Blu-ray]
- IF: Imaginäre Freunde [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- IF: Imaginäre Freunde [Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Discovery - Staffel 5 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Discovery - Staffel 5 [Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins [Blu-ray]
- The Bikeriders [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bikeriders [Blu-ray]
- Sieben - Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
