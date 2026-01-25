News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
25.01.2026 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Tron: Ares - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tron: Ares [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tron: Ares [Blu-ray]
- Tron [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tron: Legacy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tron 3 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Shadow Chase - Im Netz der Diebe - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shadow Chase - Im Netz der Diebe [Blu-ray]
- Bugonia - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bugonia [Blu-ray]
- This is Spinal Tap 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- This is Spinal Tap 2 [Blu-ray]
- This is Spinal Tap [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Catch Me If You Can - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Barbarella - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Warriors - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Departed - Unter Feinden [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dirty Harry [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Texaner [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Pale Rider - Der namenlose Reiter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Breakdown [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Blue Velvet - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Blue Velvet - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Day of the Animals - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Good Fortune - Ein ganz spezieller Schutzengel [Blu-ray]
- Reflection in a Dead Diamond - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Telefon - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Flucht in die Zukunft - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Ivanhoe - Der schwarze Ritter - Digipak [Blu-ray]
- Mit Schirm, Charme und Melone - Die 60er [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
Top-Vorbestellungen
- Predator: Badlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator: Badlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator: Badlands [Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [Blu-ray]
- Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere [Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [Blu-ray]
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 [Blu-ray]
- Minority Report - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked: Teil 2 - Steelbook A [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked: Teil 2 - Steelbook B [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked: Teil 2 - Steelbook B [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked: Teil 2 [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked: Teil 2 [Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen [Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) [Blu-ray]
Als Amazon-Partner erhalten wir Provisionen für qualifizierte Verkäufe.
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