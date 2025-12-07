News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
07.12.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Animale - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Barry Lyndon - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Silverado - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die glorreichen Sieben - Limitierte Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die glorreichen Sieben - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die glorreichen Sieben [Blu-ray]
- Im Rausch der Tiefe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Blues Brothers - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Police Story 1-3 Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die unendliche Geschichte - Piece of Art Box [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ugly Stepsister [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Zeit der Wölfe [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Goldrausch [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Phantom der Oper (1988) - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Murder in the First - Lebenslang in Alcatraz [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Wunder in der 8. Straße - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- The Unholy Trinity [Blu-ray]
- Mit Schirm, Charme und Melone - Die 60er [Blu-ray]
- Mit Schirm, Charme und Melone - Die 70er [Blu-ray]
Musik:
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD/LP]
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary [Blu-ray]
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary [2 CD]
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary [3 LP]
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Yellow Flame Vinyl [LP]
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch [Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jackie Brown - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [Blu-ray]
- Minority Report - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bugonia - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bugonia [Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [Blu-ray]
- The Astronaut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Astronaut [Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
