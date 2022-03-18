Die Disney+ Highlights im April
Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:
Neuheiten
1. April
+ Bühne frei für Nate! (Disney+ Original)
6. April
+ Paartherapie mal anders – Staffel 1 (Star)
+ Single Drunk Female – Staffel 1 (Star)
8. April
+ Sex Appeal (Star)
13. April
+ Ice Age: Scrats Abenteuer – Staffel 1 (Star)
+ 9-1-1 – Staffel 5 (Star)
14. April
+ The Kardashians (Star)
15. April
+ Fresh (Star)
20. April
+ The Dropout (Star)
21. April
+ Captive Audience (OT) – Staffel 1 (Star)
22. April (Earth Day)
+ Den Eisbären so nah (Disney)
+ Unsere große kleine Farm: Die Rückkehr (National Geographic)
+ Explorer: Der letzte Tepui (National Geographic)
+ Eisbären (Disney)
27. April
+ Sketchbook – Staffel 1 (Disney+ Original)
Neue Katalog-Titel
6. April
+ 9-1-1: Lone Star – Staffel 2 (Star)
+ Afrikas tödlichste Jäger – Staffel 5&6 (National Geographic)
+ Alive and Kicking – Staffel 1 (Star)
+ Micky Maus: Spielhaus – Staffel 1 (Disney)
+ PJ Masks – Pyjamahelden Musikvideos – Staffel 1 (Disney)
+ Konstruktionen der Superlative – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
8. April
+ Blood on the Wall – Mexicos Drogenkrieg (National Geographic)
+ Bohemian Rhapsody (Star)
13. April
+ 9-1-1 – Staffel 4 (Star)
+ Bluey – Staffel 2 (Disney)
+ Hooten & the Lady – Staffel 1 (Star)
+ New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue – Staffel 3-6 (Star)
15. April
+ Hampstead Park – Aussicht auf Liebe (Star)
+ Mel Brooks’ Höhenkoller (Star)
+ Michael Kohlhaas (Star)
+ New Horizons: Die Pluto Mission (National Geographic)
+ Die Hüterin der Wahrheit – Dinas Bestimmung (Star)
+ Die Hüterin der Wahrheit – Dina und die schwarze Magie (Star)
+ Tutanchamun – Mysterien einer Grabkammer (National Geographic)
+ Wilde Welt der Wikinger (National Geographic)
20. April
+ Invasion Erde – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue – Staffel 7-12 (Star)
22. April
+ Die Challenger-Katastrophe (National Geographic)
27. April
+ Afrikas Jäger – Staffel 2 (National Geographic)
+ Indiens verlorene Schätze – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Ausgesetzt: Überleben für Anfänger – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
29. April
+ Bedrohte Tiger: Die große Zählung (National Geographic)
+ D. Wade: Life unexpected (Star)
+ Long Gone Summer (Star)
+ Mike and the mad Dog (Star)
+ Wildes Borneo: Orang-Utan Rettung (National Geographic)
