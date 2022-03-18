News

Die Disney+ Highlights im April

18.03.2022 (Karsten Serck)

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

Neuheiten

1. April

+   Bühne frei für Nate! (Disney+ Original)

 

6. April

+   Paartherapie mal anders – Staffel 1 (Star)

+   Single Drunk Female – Staffel 1 (Star)

 

8. April

+   Sex Appeal (Star)

 

13. April

+   Ice Age: Scrats Abenteuer – Staffel 1 (Star)

+   9-1-1 – Staffel 5 (Star)

 

14. April

+   The Kardashians (Star)

 

15. April

+   Fresh (Star)

 

20. April

+   The Dropout (Star)

 

21. April

+   Captive Audience (OT) – Staffel 1 (Star)

 

22. April (Earth Day)

+   Den Eisbären so nah (Disney)

+   Unsere große kleine Farm: Die Rückkehr (National Geographic)

+   Explorer: Der letzte Tepui (National Geographic)

+   Eisbären (Disney)

 

27. April

+   Sketchbook – Staffel 1 (Disney+ Original)

 

Neue Katalog-Titel

6. April

+   9-1-1: Lone Star – Staffel 2 (Star)

+   Afrikas tödlichste Jäger – Staffel 5&6 (National Geographic)

+   Alive and Kicking – Staffel 1 (Star)

+   Micky Maus: Spielhaus – Staffel 1 (Disney)

+   PJ Masks – Pyjamahelden Musikvideos – Staffel 1 (Disney)

+   Konstruktionen der Superlative – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

 

8. April

+   Blood on the Wall – Mexicos Drogenkrieg (National Geographic)

+   Bohemian Rhapsody (Star)

 

13. April

+   9-1-1 – Staffel 4 (Star)

+   Bluey – Staffel 2 (Disney)

+   Hooten & the Lady – Staffel 1 (Star)

+   New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue – Staffel 3-6 (Star)

 

15. April

+   Hampstead Park – Aussicht auf Liebe (Star)

+   Mel Brooks’ Höhenkoller (Star)

+   Michael Kohlhaas (Star)

+   New Horizons: Die Pluto Mission (National Geographic)

+   Die Hüterin der Wahrheit – Dinas Bestimmung (Star)

+   Die Hüterin der Wahrheit – Dina und die schwarze Magie (Star)

+   Tutanchamun – Mysterien einer Grabkammer (National Geographic)

+   Wilde Welt der Wikinger (National Geographic)

 

20. April

+   Invasion Erde – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+   New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue – Staffel 7-12 (Star)

 

22. April

+   Die Challenger-Katastrophe (National Geographic)

 

27. April

+   Afrikas Jäger – Staffel 2 (National Geographic)

+   Indiens verlorene Schätze – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+   Ausgesetzt: Überleben für Anfänger – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

 

29. April

+   Bedrohte Tiger: Die große Zählung (National Geographic)

+   D. Wade: Life unexpected (Star)

+   Long Gone Summer (Star)

+   Mike and the mad Dog (Star)

+   Wildes Borneo: Orang-Utan Rettung (National Geographic)

 

www.disneyplus.com

