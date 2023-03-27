News
Die Amazon Prime Video-Highlights im April
27.03.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Amazon Prime Video präsentiert in den nächsten Wochen u.a. die folgenden neuen Serien und Filme:
Neue Serien und Staffeln
- Citadel ab 28.04.2023
- Dead Ringers ab 21.04.2023
- Greek Salad ab 14.04.2023
- LOL - Last One Laughing (Staffel 4) ab 06.04.2023
- Mord mit Aussicht S4 ab 07.04.2023
- The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel (Staffel 5) ab 14.04.2023
- Ruby and the Well S1 ab 30.04.2023
- De Viaje Con Los Derbez S3 ab 07.04.2023
Neue Filme
- The Fall ab 01.04.2023
- Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon ab 06.04.2023
- Gangs of Lagos ab 07.04.2023
- Old ab 09.04.2023
- Birds Of Prey: The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) ab 12.04.2023
- Hatching ab 12.04.2023
- Devil's Pond ab 13.04.2023
- Cry Macho ab 13.04.2023
- The Cell ab 16.04.2023
- Jagdsaison ab 19.04.2023
- Mord in Yellowstone City ab 19.04.2023
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins ab 19.04.2023
- The Many Saints of Newark ab 20.04.2023
- Arac Attack - Angriff der achtbeinigen Monster ab 20.04.2023
- Judy Blume Forever ab 21.04.2023
- Practical Magic ab 22.04.2023
- The Astronaut's Wife ab 24.04.2023
- A Perfect Murder ab 25.04.2023
- Candyman ab 26.04.2023
- Mad City ab 26.04.2023
- City Hall ab 27.04.2023
- Midnight Special ab 28.04.2023
- Midnight in the Switchgrass ab 29.04.2023
