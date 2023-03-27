News

Die Amazon Prime Video-Highlights im April

27.03.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video präsentiert in den nächsten Wochen u.a. die folgenden neuen Serien und Filme:

Neue Serien und Staffeln

  • Citadel ab 28.04.2023
  • Dead Ringers ab 21.04.2023
  • Greek Salad ab 14.04.2023
  • LOL - Last One Laughing (Staffel 4) ab 06.04.2023
  • Mord mit Aussicht S4 ab 07.04.2023
  • The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel (Staffel 5) ab 14.04.2023
  • Ruby and the Well S1 ab 30.04.2023
  • De Viaje Con Los Derbez S3 ab 07.04.2023

Neue Filme

  • The Fall ab 01.04.2023
  • Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon ab 06.04.2023
  • Gangs of Lagos ab 07.04.2023
  • Old ab 09.04.2023
  • Birds Of Prey: The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) ab 12.04.2023
  • Hatching ab 12.04.2023
  • Devil's Pond ab 13.04.2023
  • Cry Macho ab 13.04.2023
  • The Cell ab 16.04.2023
  • Jagdsaison ab 19.04.2023
  • Mord in Yellowstone City ab 19.04.2023
  • Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins ab 19.04.2023
  • The Many Saints of Newark ab 20.04.2023
  • Arac Attack - Angriff der achtbeinigen Monster ab 20.04.2023
  • Judy Blume Forever ab 21.04.2023
  • Practical Magic ab 22.04.2023
  • The Astronaut's Wife ab 24.04.2023
  • A Perfect Murder ab 25.04.2023
  • Candyman ab 26.04.2023
  • Mad City ab 26.04.2023
  • City Hall ab 27.04.2023
  • Midnight Special ab 28.04.2023
  • Midnight in the Switchgrass ab 29.04.2023

Amazon Prime Video


