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Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

28.04.2026 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Michael - Steelbook
  2. Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook
  3. Fight Club - Steelbook
  4. Avatar: Fire and Ash
  5. Lee Cronin's The Mummy - Steelbook
  6. Jurassic World Trilogie - Steelbook
  7. Normal
  8. Shelter
  9. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 - Steelbook
  10. Spaceballs - Steelbook

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

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