News
Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
07.04.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 - Steelbook
- Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die
- Eraser - Steelbook
- Return to Silent Hill
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film
- Kindergarten Cop - Steelbook
- Scream 7 - Steelbook
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1
- Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow - Steelbook
- Der dunkle Kristall - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Greenland 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [Blu-ray]
- Mercy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mercy [Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die [Blu-ray]
- Return to Silent Hill [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Return to Silent Hill [Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [Blu-ray]
- Send Help [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Send Help [Blu-ray]
- Marty Supreme [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Marty Supreme [Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [Blu-ray]
- Killing Faith [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Killing Faith [Blu-ray]
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