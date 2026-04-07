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Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

07.04.2026 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 - Steelbook
  2. Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die
  3. Eraser - Steelbook
  4. Return to Silent Hill
  5. Der Super Mario Galaxy Film
  6. Kindergarten Cop - Steelbook
  7. Scream 7 - Steelbook
  8. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1
  9. Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow - Steelbook
  10. Der dunkle Kristall - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

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