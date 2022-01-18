News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
19.01.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In den nächsten Tagen erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Boss Baby - Schluss mit Kindergarten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Boss Baby - Schluss mit Kindergarten [Blu-ray]
- Boss Baby - Schluss mit Kindergarten [Blu-ray 3D]
- The Many Saints of Newark [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark [Blu-ray]
- Crank - Extended Cut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Abwärts - Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Abwärts - Cover B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Stillwater - Gegen jeden Verdacht [Blu-ray]
- Alfred Hitchcock Collection - 18 Filme [Blu-ray]
- Die Europakonzerte der Berliner Philharmoniker (1991 - 2021) [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- SAW: Spiral [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Last Night in Soho [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ghostbusters: Legacy (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ghostbusters: 1 & 2 + Legacy Ultimate Collection (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Pills" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Forced" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Eternals - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Possessor - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Sadness - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Sadness - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Infinite – Lebe Unendlich [4K Ultra Blu-ray]
