Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
25.01.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Orphan - First Kill [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Orphan - First Kill [Blu-ray]
- Vesper Chronicles - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Vesper Chronicles [Blu-ray]
- R.I.P.D. - Rest in Peace Department - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uninivited - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uninivited - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uninivited - Mediabook C [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Känguru-Verschwörung [Blu-ray]
- Blade of the 47 Ronin [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- White Elephant - Der Mafia-Kodex [Blu-ray]
- Hot Seat [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Steelbook "Wakanda" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Steelbook "Talokan" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Panther - Wakanda Forever [Blu-ray]
- Rocky - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rocky II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rocky III - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rocky IV - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane [Blu-ray]
- Operation Fortune [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Operation Fortune [Blu-ray]
- Crimes Of The Future [Blu-ray]
- Cloverfield - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- M3GAN [Blu-ray]
- Der gestiefelte Kater: Der letzte Wunsch [Blu-ray]
