News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
16.11.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- E.T. - Der Außerirdische [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- E.T. - Der Außerirdische - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- E.T. - Der Außerirdische - Steelbook - Special Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Event Horizon [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kampf der Welten (1953) - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Casablanca - Jubiläums-Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Picard - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Picard - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- Jeepers Creepers: Reborn - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jeepers Creepers: Reborn - Limited Deluxe Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jeepers Creepers: Reborn - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Jeepers Creepers: Reborn [Blu-ray]
- Conan der Zerstörer - Limited Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- 8 MM - Acht Millimeter [Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 1 & 2 [Blu-ray]
- Super Mario Bros. [Blu-ray]
- Black Christmas - Uncut - 3-Disc-Box [Blu-ray]
- Der König von St. Pauli [Blu-ray]
- The Big Bang Theory - Die komplette Serie [Blu-ray]
- Queen - The Miracle Limited Super Deluxe Collector's Edition [CD/LP/Blu-ray/DVD]
- Queen - The Miracle Deluxe Edition [CD]
- KISS: Creatures Of The Night 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition [CD/Blu-ray]
- KISS: Creatures Of The Night 40th Anniversary [CD]
- KISS: Creatures Of The Night 40th Anniversary - Half Speed Remaster [LP]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Black Adam [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Adam - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Adam [Blu-ray]
- Black Adam - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Halloween Ends [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Ends - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Ends [Blu-ray]
- Halloween Ends - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Die Tribute von Panem - 10th Anniversary 4K Ultimate Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Don't Worry Darling [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Don't Worry Darling - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nur 48 Stunden [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Und wieder 48 Stunden [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Peacemaker - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.