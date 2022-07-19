News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
20.07.2022 (Karsten Serck)
In dieser Woche erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Red Sonja - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Red Sonja [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Red Sonja - 4K Remastered [Blu-ray]
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Collection [Blu-ray]
- Aufbruch zum Mond/Apollo 11/The Space Movie - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Men in Black - 25th Anniversary Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Day After - Der Tag Danach [Blu-ray]
- Spion zwischen zwei Fronten - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Top Gun: Maverick [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic World: Ein neues Zeitalter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted [Blu-ray]
- Memory - Sein letzter Auftrag - Exklusives Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Memory - Sein letzter Auftrag - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Memory - Sein letzter Auftrag - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Lost City - Das Geheimnis der verlorenen Stadt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der City-Hai - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Elvis [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
