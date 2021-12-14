News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
15.12.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben - Limited Edition mit Aston Martin [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [Blu-ray]
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben - Digibook [Blu-ray]
- James Bond 007: Goldfinger - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Ron läuft schief [Blu-ray]
- Dobermann - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Wilde Orchidee - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Kaiserschmarndrama [Blu-ray]
- Die Eberhofer Siemer Box [Blu-ray]
- Gregorian - Pure Chants (mit Dolby Atmos) [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- MonsterVerse 4 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Citizen Kane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Candyman (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Last Night in Soho [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cry Macho [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last Duel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ghostbusters: Legacy (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crank - Extended Cut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
