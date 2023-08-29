News

"Depeche Mode: Delta Machine - The 12" Singles" erscheint als Vinyl LP-Boxset

Depeche Mode veröffentlichen im Oktober die "Delta Machine - The 12" Singles" Vinyl Collection. Das limitierte 12" LP Box-Set besteht aus sechs Schallplatten mit den Maxi-Versionen der Songs aus dem 2013 veröffentlchten 13. Studio-Album von Depeche Mode.

Das limitierte "Delta Machine - The 12" Singles"-Set kommt am 06.10.2023 in den Handel. Ein weiteres 12" Box-Set zum Depeche Mode-Album "Spirit" ist bereits in Planung.

