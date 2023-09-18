News

"Bryan Adams: Live At The Royal Albert Hall" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP-Set

Bryan Adams veröffentlicht im Dezember seine Konzertreihe "Live At The Royal Albert Hall" auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP. Das Live-Event an drei Abenden im Mai 2022 umfasst die komplette Playlist der Alben "Cuts Like A Knife", "Into The Fire" und "Waking Up The Neighbours" und erscheint als 3 CD-Set mit Blu-ray Disc sowie als 4 LP-Set mit DVD. Beide Sets werden in einem 32-seitigem Foto-Buch präsentiert. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 08.12.2023 geplant.

"Bryan Adams: Live At The Royal Albert Hall" Tracklisting

Cuts Like A Knife (Night One)

The Only One

Take Me Back

This Time

I’m Ready

What’s It Gonna Be

Don’t Leave Me Lonely

Let Him Know

The Best Was Yet To Come

Cuts Like A Knife

Straight From The Heart

Into The Fire (Night Two)

Into The Fire

Heat Of The Night

Victim Of Love

Another Day

Native Son

Only The Strong Survive

Rebel

Remembrance Day

Hearts On Fire

Home Again

Waking Up The Neighbours (Night 3)

Is Your Mama Gonna Miss Ya?

Hey Honey – I’m Packin’ You In!

Can’t Stop This Thing We Started

Thought I’d Died And Gone To Heaven

Not Guilty

Vanishing

House Arrest

Do I Have To Say The Words?

There Will Never Be Another Tonight

All I Want Is You

Depend On Me

Touch The Hand

If You Wanna Leave Me (Can I Come Too?)

Don’t Drop That Bomb On Me

(Everything I Do) I Do It For You

