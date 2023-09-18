"Bryan Adams: Live At The Royal Albert Hall" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP-Set
Bryan Adams veröffentlicht im Dezember seine Konzertreihe "Live At The Royal Albert Hall" auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP. Das Live-Event an drei Abenden im Mai 2022 umfasst die komplette Playlist der Alben "Cuts Like A Knife", "Into The Fire" und "Waking Up The Neighbours" und erscheint als 3 CD-Set mit Blu-ray Disc sowie als 4 LP-Set mit DVD. Beide Sets werden in einem 32-seitigem Foto-Buch präsentiert. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 08.12.2023 geplant.
- Bryan Adams: Live At The Royal Albert Hall [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Bryan Adams: Live At The Royal Albert Hall [DVD/LP] bei jpc.de
"Bryan Adams: Live At The Royal Albert Hall" Tracklisting
Cuts Like A Knife (Night One)
The Only One
Take Me Back
This Time
I’m Ready
What’s It Gonna Be
Don’t Leave Me Lonely
Let Him Know
The Best Was Yet To Come
Cuts Like A Knife
Straight From The Heart
Into The Fire (Night Two)
Into The Fire
Heat Of The Night
Victim Of Love
Another Day
Native Son
Only The Strong Survive
Rebel
Remembrance Day
Hearts On Fire
Home Again
Waking Up The Neighbours (Night 3)
Is Your Mama Gonna Miss Ya?
Hey Honey – I’m Packin’ You In!
Can’t Stop This Thing We Started
Thought I’d Died And Gone To Heaven
Not Guilty
Vanishing
House Arrest
Do I Have To Say The Words?
There Will Never Be Another Tonight
All I Want Is You
Depend On Me
Touch The Hand
If You Wanna Leave Me (Can I Come Too?)
Don’t Drop That Bomb On Me
(Everything I Do) I Do It For You
