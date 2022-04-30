News

"Battle Royale" als Extended Cut auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Capelight hat "Battle Royale" kurzfristig auf Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht. Die "4 Disc Limited Collector's Edition" enthält neben der ungekürzten Kinofassung auch den "Extended Cut".

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray im Mediabook unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision und ist vorerst exklusiv im Direktvertrieb im Capelight Shop erhältlich.

Battle Royale (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Bildformat: 1,85:1 (4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10)

Sprache / Ton: Deutsch DTS-HD MA 7.1, Japanisch DTS-HD MA 5.1, Deutsch DTS-HD MA 5.1

Untertitel: Deutsch

Bonusmaterial:

Anzeige

4-Disc Limited Collector's Edition im Mediabook mit der ungekürzten Kinofassung und dem Extended Cut in 4K Ultra HD mit Dolby Vision und HDR10 auf zwei UHD-Blu-rays, beiden Schnittfassungen in Full HD auf einer Blu-ray (remastered), umfangreichem Bonusmaterial auf einer DVD und 24-seitigem Booklet -

Bonus (DVD):

Behind the Scenes of Battle Royale: The Making of Battle Royale - Interview mit Takeshi Kitano - Der Dreh der Special Edition - 42 Schüler - Royale Proben - Special-Effects-Vergleich - Behind-the-Scenes-Featurette - Am Set // Trailer, TV-Spots & Commercials // Die Musik von Battle Royale // Promotion & Premieren // The Correct Way to Make Battle Royale (Birthday Version) // The Correct Way to Fight in Battle Royale

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.