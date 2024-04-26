News
"Back to Black" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook
26.04.2024 (Karsten Serck)
StudioCanal veröffentlicht "Back to Black" am 18.07.2024 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheint zusätzlich als Steelbook.
Die Film-Biographie über die Sängerin Amy Winehouse (Marisa Abela) wird auf beiden Blu-ray-Varianten mit deutschem und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton präsentiert.
